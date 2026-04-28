The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Major Mike Webb's avatar
Major Mike Webb
4d

Tedd Robert Gurr is the expert they teach in college on why men rebel, and Gurr has his theory about relative deprivation. However, as we saw validated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 80% participating in what Harkin v. US finally admitted in 2025 to be human experimentation, and 97% of churches folding like a cheap suit, with 77% of age-eligible unfit to enlist in the infantry, the Declaration of Independence says that all experience has shown that mankind is far more inclined to suffer, bitch and moan, and even Che Guevara didn't believe in spontaneous revolution.

I brought the first cases against the lockdowns, the masks, the vaccines and am still in court on these issues, got the VA to drop their mask mandate, forced three churches to drop their vaccine mandates and got CDC in the Biden Administration to recognize in the law that the virus came from a lab. And in litigation got to see both sides not trying to end what became the longest respiratory tract infection pandemic in history. Why? Because it was profitable to do so.

Drill sergeants can take 250 privates to a range, give them two magazines and talk about their momma in what we call a controlled environment. We have people who believe that their phone is reading their mind because they have an illusory sense of agency, not recognizing that their thought was given to them subliminally without them noticing. We actually have a formula followed in this video for exposure to make an audience believe magic had occurred. https://youtu.be/q95VcCitnxs?si=GzDFsqG9VdsYcV_9

You look at Ashley Babbit or Cole Allen, and to anyone familiar with source operations they are the same for purposes of control, distraught, frustrated and looking for a solution. Imagine graduating from Cal Tech, one of the top colleges in the nation and working as a part time teacher for years and not getting that expected return on your investment. And our two minutes of hate was discussed in Orwell's 1984, who was not discussing the future in 1949, but the past--1948.

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Philip Begley's avatar
Philip Begley
3d

We remember the Mass Formation Hypnosis (psychosis) described by Mattias Desmet which devastated the world during "covid'. It was developed in modern times by mass communication radio by Hitler and Goebbels , Mussolini, Roosevelt, Amy Semple McPherson and others.

But now it is perfected propaganda giving TDS,even to Sam Harris, who I respected as a thinker until he displayed full TDS.

Is there no hope for the mass of crowd thinkers to modern propaganda?

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