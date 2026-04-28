President Trump posted a photo of a suspect in custody after the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2026. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real mental disorder

"Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS) is a real psychological issue he has seen firsthand in his practice, with three-quarters of his patients exhibiting symptoms. - Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert told Fox News "This is a profound pathology, and I would even go so far to call it the defining pathology of our time," Alpert said.

“It doesn’t take long for me to pick up on this: people are obsessed with Trump, they’re fixated, they’re hyper-fixated on Trump. And they talk about some of the features of this disorder — they can’t sleep, they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump, they feel restless,” he said. “I had one patient who said she couldn’t enjoy a vacation because anytime she saw Trump in the news or on her device, she felt triggered,” he added. Alpert explained that for these patients, the mere mention or image of Trump triggers intense mental distress. "And Trump is the trigger for many of these people, and to be that fixated on a figure, on a person, it’s simply not healthy," he said.

Influences on this sufferer that caused him to travel from California to Washington DC to kill people

Now, President Trump has doubled down. His administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting, and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most. Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle. Spending billions of our tax dollars on missile strikes abroad all while driving up the cost of living and handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies. The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.

Why is this hilarious?

The same people who support this nonsense were ordered by the Biden Administration:

To get an unproven shot, (now being proven immensely dangerous), so you didn’t lose your job. And actually believed, contradicting science, that this shot was better than natural immunity and dutifully getting more shots every time they were told you to. To ridiculously wear a cloth mask to stop microscopic organisms and screamed in the face of anyone who didn’t. And drove alone in their cars with a mask on! To allow grandma and other loved ones to die alone in hospitals while condoning protests of millions of people without masks or social distancing, killing and injuring people while doing billions in damage because Civil Rights were more important than protecting us from Covid??

Under Biden, from the AMERICAN CONSTITUTION SOCIETY:

Among the authorities sought by DOJ, according to news reports, are the power to detain people indefinitely without trial, the power to request that federal judges pause trials already in process, and to pause the statute of limitations for certain offenses so that the government can pursue its claims up to one year after the national emergency is over. The upshot of these proposals is that someone charged with a crime, rightly or wrongly, could be detained for an unlimited amount of time and never given the opportunity to challenge the accusations against them.

You damn fools missed out protesting a full-blown dictatorship for which you all, of course, would have been arrested!

Democrats and others stoking the fire

President Trump over the years has been called “Hitler”, “Nazi” and “fascist” so many times that if you had a dollar for each time, you wouldn't be far off paying the National debt! This has been beaten into the heads of TDS sufferers who repeat it like a mantra. Yet practically unanimously can't even give you the definitions of the words nor a specific instance to justify the insults.

The Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (ICE), was created in 2003 with the Homeland Security Act to enforce naturalization and immigration laws passed by Congress. They have been characterized as “masked Gestapo terrorizing our neighbors who broke no laws.” If you entered the U.S. illegally, you have broken the law. “Killing Americans.” The two Americans who were killed were trying to run over an officer or interfering in an arrest while your pistol went off.

When you compare the old films of the Gestapo grabbing people off the streets of Poland and you compare them to those nondescript thugs who grabbed that graduate student does look like a gestapo operation. - Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass

Caroline Leavitt Press Conference Monday. Tell me this statement is not true

“It’s not just the media. ... The entire Democrat Party has made their pitch to voters across the country that Donald Trump poses an existential threat to democracy, that he is a fascist, and that they compare him to Hitler,” Leavitt said Monday. “I mean, these are despicable statements that the American people have been consuming for years, and so many mentally perturbed individuals are led to believe these words are truth and then are inspired to act on it.” “Rep Hakeem Jeffrey just THIS MONTH said, ‘we are in an era of maximum warfare everywhere all the time.’” “Governor Josh Shapiro said heads need to roll within the administration.” “Senator Alex Padilla said people are DYING because of fear and terror caused by the Trump administration.”



“Senator Elizabeth Warren: President Trump is making the country look like a ‘FASCIST STATE’”



“Senator Adam Schiff saying President Trump using a dictator playbook”



Senator Ed Markey calling President Trump a dictator, saying that this administration’s actions are authoritarianism on STEROIDS”



“Governor JB Pritzker: ‘Never before in my life have I called for mass protest disruptions. These Republicans cannot know a MOMENT of peace.’” “Rep. Pressley saying we’ll see you in the streets.”

Monica M McIver, a Democrat representative on Capitol Hill, we will “not take this sh*t from Donald Trump. He thinks he’s a DICTATOR. We are at WAR!”

Professional hypocrite Hakeem Jeffries expected response

From Allen’s manifesto:

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen wrote in the deranged document, which a relative provided to police, officials said.

“Trump is a pedophile and rapist”

Regarding these allegations, Biden had to actually make stuff up in an attempt to remove Trump from the Presidential Race:

If there was any truth, why didn’t they use it? On the other hand, Biden’s daughter Ashley, who was obviously seriously affected by it, wrote in her diary she had to shower with Biden. Media, press… CRICKETS!

With nothing else, the left are pathetically running with it:

Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files? - AOC, 2025

From Allen’s manifesto:

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote, apparently referring to the president.

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They are now terrified of the “Frankenstein” they created

One lawmaker told Axios that a “sense of fear and despair and anger” is putting Democratic leaders in a position where “we can’t keep following norms of decorum.” Some lawmakers expressed frustration with how the base wants them to behave. “We’ve got people who are desperately wanting us to do something ... no matter what we say, they want [more],” Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) said.

One Democratic official told Axios that “what we really need to do is be willing to get shot” when protesting at ICE facilities or other federal agencies. Another told the outlet that his constituents said “what we’re doing is not good enough…[that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public.” Constituents believe “civility isn’t working,” according to another lawmaker.

Now the hypocritical calls against violence

Barry’s comment:

Fun fact: A bald-faced lie since Allen’s manifesto had already been released when he made this statement.

The real Obama:

If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun. - Barack Obama, June 13, 2008

I need you to go out and talk to your friends and talk to your neighbors. I want you to talk to them whether they are independent or whether they are Republican. I want you to argue with them and get in their face. -Obama, Sept. 18, 2008

“None of us are entirely innocent” when it comes to “racial discrimination,” the president noted, “and this includes our police departments.” - Obama at the funeral of five Dallas police officers, murdered by a racist anti-cop extremist at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2016

In a recent interview with “No Lie” podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, former President Barack Obama claimed that conservatives do “the mean, angry, exclusive, us/them, divisive politics. That’s their home court. Our court is coming together.” This is a jaw-dropping contention coming from a man who once accused Americans who refuse to embrace his brand of progressive politics of being “bitter” and clinging “to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them.”

Fun fact: Obama did everything he could to roll back 40 years of progress on race relations.

The REAL Chuck Schumer:

"America is crying out for relief from high costs, and you're here adding $140 billion to an agency that nobody — two groups — Border Patrol and ICE, that nobody respects in this country," Schumer said.

"You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer thundered before the pro-abortion crowd, in what appeared in retrospect to be an insurrection-y comment against part of the government. But it got worse. “I want to tell you, Gorsuch! I want to tell you, Kavanaugh!" Schumer screeched. Upping the ante of his rhetoric before the angry crowd—on the steps of the Supreme Court Building—he blustered, "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." - March 4, 2020, on the steps of the Supreme Court

18 U.S. Code § 115 - Influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a Federal official by threatening or injuring a family member

(a)

(1)Whoever—

(A)

assaults, kidnaps, or murders, or attempts or conspires to kidnap or murder, or threatens to assault, kidnap or murder a member of the immediate family of a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime under section 1114 of this title; or

(B)

threatens to assault, kidnap, or murder, a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime under such section, with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties, shall be punished as provided in subsection (b).

Raw meat for TDS sufferers:

Right now, we're going to keep focused on the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that is trying to cut taxes for billionaires, donors, and wealthy corporations and then stick New Yorkers and working class Americans across the country with the bill. That’s not acceptable. We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We’re going to fight it in the streets.

Other “friendly” comments made by Jeffries:

The SAVE Act was an attempt by the Republican Party to rig elections.

We will not allow the extremists to throw the country and Congress into chaos.

Dripping in racist history, in defense of slavery and Jim Crow - referring to the Senate Filibuster Act

20 minutes before the event began, a CNN talking head ACTUALLY said this:

“The Correspondents’ Association was trying to sort of mend some fences with a guy who wants us dead, figuratively. Figuratively, he wants journalism dead,” Cupp said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.

Screenshot courtesy MEDIAite

Disgusting comment from Jimmy Kimmel in a White House Correspondents’ Dinner parody

“Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said in his parody of the event on Thursday.

The First Lady responded.

Kimmel answered with more red meat for TDS sufferers, “I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I do. And I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it.”

AOC doubling down:

When you have people committing crimes in office, we have an obligation to say that someone is committing a crime in office, that includes the President of the United States. It includes members of his Cabinet.

Never let a good crisis go to waste - Rahm Emmanuel

Norah O’Donnell interviewed Trump on 60 Minutes this past Sunday:

O’Donnell brought up the gunman’s manifesto calling it a “stunning thing to read.”

“He appears to reference a motive,” O’Donnell said. “In it, he writes this: quote, ‘Administrative officials, they are targets.’ He also wrote this: ‘I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.’ What’s your reaction to that?” “Well, I was waiting for you to read that, because I knew you would. Because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” Trump spat. “Yeah, he did write that. I am not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.” “Oh, do you think he was referring to you?” O’Donnell asked. “Excuse me. Excuse me. I am not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person,” Trump continued. “I got associated with all stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things.” Trump added, “But I said to myself, you know, I’ll do this interview and they’ll probably — I read the manifesto. It was a sick person. But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that, because I’m not any of those things. And I was never —” “Mr. President, these are the words the gunman,” O’Donnell interrupted. “Excuse me. Excuse me,” Trump said. “You shouldn’t be reading that on 60 minutes. You’re a disgrace. But go ahead, let’s finish the interview.”

Reliable TDS fodder provider Jamie Raskin sees an opportunity to disarm Americans

On CNN’s “State of the Union”, Dana Bash asks “whether he and other Democrats should reconsider heated, inflammatory language toward Trump. Raskin responded, “What rhetoric do you have in mind? Before adding that he criticizes administration policies rather than making personal attacks.

“I talk about the policies of this administration, the authoritarianism,” Raskin said. “I don’t personalize it.”

Really? Raskin:

Was the lead Inquisitor in the 2nd Trump Impeachment and that he believed it was a “dramatic success” despite ending in acquittal.

Stated in February 2021 that, as long as Trump’s “out there attempting to wage war on American constitutional democracy, he’s a problem for all of us.”

Called for cognitive tests for Trump.

Said Trump has taken a "chainsaw" to the Constitution.

Regarding the 2nd Amendment

After blathering how Kerry Kennedy basically said kids in school are defenseless against gun violence, (could it be the “Gun Free Zone” signs and no metal detectors or armed guards at the doors?), Raskin said:

But but we’ve not dealt with the problem. I mean, we’re losing, you know, thousands of people a year to gun violence. There are 100 people shot every day. So yesterday, while that nightmare was going on at the White House Correspondents’ ball, dozens of people had been shot across the country. And we just accept that as the normal course of business. So you know, I think before we get back to all the political divisions and fighting about stuff, maybe this could be a moment of unity for trying to focus on the things that the vast majority of the American people want, like a universal, violent criminal background check.”

Finally, answering how Democrats and media will spin it

Blame Trump!

Of course they were going to blame Trump. Christopher Messina picked a post by a serious TDS sufferer, Robert Reich, and critiqued it for a good laugh.

More red meat for TDS sufferers this weekend

Right out of “The Communist Manifesto,” the same forces and money behind them, including foreign, continue:

May Day Strong, an initiative anchored by 500 labor and community organizations, is set to host more than 3,000 events throughout the country to demand higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans, an end to US Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the war with Iran, and an expansion of democracy over corporate rule. Organizers of the events are asking participants to refrain from engaging in any economic activity on May 1, which means “no work, no school, no shopping.” This particular action was inspired by the one-day general strike that residents of Minneapolis waged in January to protest against the occupy of their city by federal immigration enforcement officers. (emphasis mine)

Apparently, Neville Roy Singham, Soros and anybody else paying for this propaganda need better proofreaders!

Sponsored by the “NO KINGS” crew “INDIVISIBLE”

Some of the suggestions to copy for your protest poster

How intense is it going to get?

Bigger question. Why are they still allowed to operate?

It is known, for example, that money coming from Neville Roy Singham is coming directly from China to fund the overthrow of the United States. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel have struck a huge blow indicting the Southern Poverty Law Center. Continue by concentrating on organizations doing this.

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