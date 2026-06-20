In addition to losing a son and being swatted, the Metcalf family had to endure outrages like this posted on Facebook!

Apparently DeAngelo Reynolds has set himself up for a huge libel suit since “the father of Austin Metcalf’s” middle name is Neil!

A tale of two opposing stories

The facts presented to the jury

Twenty-one witnesses were interviewed by the prosecution. Karmelo Anthony claimed he was in the tent to see a friend. Witnesses said no one knew him. They further said you were not supposed to be in the opposing team’s tent.

They said Anthony was the aggressor and was asked at least 15 times to leave.

Anthony told people in the tent, "I'm not leaving, f**k you all," one 16-year-old Memorial High School student reportedly testified, according to Courthouse News. Anthony called the crowd "a bunch of pu****s" who were "not going to do nothing about it" and began reaching for his backpack threateningly, the witness reportedly said.

When Anthony was approached by Austin Metcalf, Anthony exclaimed, “touch me and see what happens.” He reached in his bag, pulled out a knife, and stabbed him in the heart.

Karmelo Anthony admitted to police he stabbed Austin Metcalf.

Karmelo Anthony was convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf by stabbing him in the chest.

The other story

It was racist. An “all-white jury” convicted Anthony.

Fun fact: The jury was actually composed of whites, Asians and Hispanics.

Anthony was trapped and he was only defending himself. Did I already say it was racist?

Eric, Meghan and Hunter Metcalf’s Victim Impact Statements

After sentencing, victims of a convicted criminal can make a statement how the criminal’s actions have affected their lives.

'You're going to prison,' Jeff Metcalf told Anthony. 'You can't even look me in the eyes right now, but you can stab my f***ing son in the heart.'

Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, spoke through deep emotion as he described his son as “boy, twin, son, leader, true warrior.” He recalled early memories – Austin grabbing his finger as a baby, catching his first fish, and taking his first buck – and said, “Watching him grow up through the years went way too fast.” He praised Austin’s athletic talent, telling him, “I truly believe you had a great career ahead of you,” and “Your intensity on the field showed the leader you were.” Photos of Austin appeared on a large screen as his father explained that the family had created a scholarship in his memory “so people know what it’s like to be a leader.” He said he was proud of Austin’s faith but devastated by the future that had been stolen from him. Turning to Anthony, he told him not to look down and called him “despicable.” He condemned public reactions, saying, “The public’s response sickens me… The moral decay is frightening.” He insisted the case was “never about race” and pleaded, “Please don’t make it about race.” He described the harassment his family endured, including repeated swatting, and said his son’s death “destroyed the person I used to be.” He added, “My son’s death didn’t just break my heart; it broke my nervous system… People will think grief is sadness; it’s not, it’s rage. Pure unfiltered rage.” Looking directly at Anthony, he said, “You failed your parents, you failed yourself, and you failed society… You don’t belong in this community.” “The saddest part is we don’t get to see you achieve all your goals… We were robbed,” he said. He pounded the podium as he continued, “You can’t even look me in the eye right now, but you can stab my (expletive) son in the heart.” He ended with, “RIP Austin Metcalf, love pops.”

“We will never know what our future could have been,” Mrs. Metcalf said, crying. Jeff Metcalf was also crying. “For journalists, activists, this is a story. For our family, this is our reality.” “My house is now quiet, all my conversations with my son are at his grave. Addressing the defendant directly, her tone rising with anger, Austin Metcalf's mother said: "You should feel lucky you got 35 years because I've been given a life sentence without my son." - Meghan Metcalf

“You took a son, a brother, a friend, and my best friend, from this world. You took someone from me who was supposed to be an uncle, godfather to my kids,” Hunter, 18, emotionally said, according to CBS Texas. “Now I want everything taken from you.” “Eventually your name will be forgotten. But my brother’s memory will live on.”

Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years with the possibility of parole in 17 1/2.

Anthony filed an appeal with an interesting disclosure

Convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony has filed an appeal form which states he is “penniless, destitute, and an indigent person, too poor to employ counsel to represent me on the appeal,” despite his family collecting $630,000 in crowdfunding for his legal defense and “living expenses.”

The ultimate insult to injury

With Kamelo Anthony being convicted of murder, the Metcalf family has received numerous death threats, while Anthony's parents are busy playing the victims!

Apparently, Anthony's father should have used some of that $630,000 the family amassed prior to the trial to buy better glasses since he claims he saw an “all-white jury.” When asked what they had to say to the Metcalf family, the outrageous response was “we’ve all been hurt by this!”

Eric Metcalf had some words for Mr. Anthony and others:

Events before the trial

Karmello Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes created a GiveSendGo fund that amassed $630,000 for “legal and living expenses.”

Karmelo’s release conditions were strict. He had to wear an ankle monitor, remain under 24/7 adult supervision, and stay off social media. He could only leave home for court-approved meetings with his attorney and was ordered to check in with the bailiff every Friday. Violations could send him back to jail.

Interesting “living expense.” A birthday present for someone under house arrest!

Activist/minister who advised Anthonys was a felon

Minister Dominique Alexander has previously been charged with multiple felonies for which he served almost zero prison time.

Activist Dominique Alexander is the president and CEO of Next Generation Action Network (NGAN). He had previously been charged with domestic abuse of his partner which was dismissed because she dropped charges. He was convicted of causing serious head injuries to a two-year-old, and also forgery.

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The elephant in the room

As proven by historical events, that nagging fear in your gut that if the “right” verdict wasn't reached, there would be riots with cities burning.

Trevon Martin

The fraudulent Black Lives Matter group claims this event as their origin.

George Zimmerman was doing a neighborhood watch. He was watching Trevon Martin, which annoyed him, and he attacked George Zimmerman. George Zimmerman, originally charged with second degree murder by Pam Bondi was acquitted because it was ruled self-defense in that Trevon Martin was sitting on Zimmerman beating his head into the sidewalk. Zimmerman reached for his gun and killed Trevon Martin.

The protests and riots began as soon as Travon Martin was killed.

They really cranked up after Zimmerman was found not guilty. What exactly do you mean by “no justice, no peace?”

Demonstrators hold up a sign at they march down Washington Boulevard in Detroit. Courtney Sacco/Zumapress.com

Couldn't even spell his name right!

Protestors convene in New York City’s Union Square. Thousands took to the streets of the city in protest. Staton Rabin/Zumapress.com

Obama did call for calm, "we are a nation of laws, and a jury has spoken,” and that was the end of it.

However, Attorney General Holder did a “civil rights violation” investigation where the results reflected the jury’s verdict.

Michael “hands up don't shoot” Brown

Fun fact: The prosecution witness who created the lie recanted, and evidence proved otherwise, but the lie was out there and made its way everywhere.

Wonder who paid for the T-shirts (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Pathetic elected frauds.

The St. Louis Rams making fools of themselves.

Michael Brown and Dorian Johnson robbed a convenience store and assaulted the owner.

Store video of Michael Brown

They were walking down the middle of the street when Officer Darren Wilson stopped them because of an ordinance. A call had already gone out about the robbery and Wilson realized they matched the description and called for backup. When Officer Wilson told them get off the street, Michael Brown, who had over 80 lbs. on Wilson, charged the car and attempted to get Wison’s gun, hitting him so hard in the face he broke his eye socket. The gun went off and Brown was hit in the hand. Brown ran and Wilson got out of the car and ordered him to stop. Brown turned around and ran at Wilson, who repeatedly ordered him to stop, even firing three of his twelve shots as warnings, concluding with Wilson killing Michael Brown.

It was ruled Officer Darren Wilson acted in self-defense. Obama did call for calm but instead of saying that violence would not tolerated, he blathered about “understanding the anger and frustration at the outcome.”

True to form, Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder conducted another “civil rights violation” investigation sending 40 FBI agents to Ferguson who reviewed the forensic information and talked to hundreds of people. The results reflected the jury’s verdict. Here is a link to the report which reiterates “hands up don’t shoot” was a lie since the blood from Brown’s hand was trailing on the ground behind him as he ran toward Officer Wilson and all the bullet wounds were in the front of Brown’s body. News that the report was done and its conclusions were public. I don’t personally recall Obama addressing the details which would have exposed the lie and maybe ended the violence, where two days later, two Ferguson police officers were shot in riots and of course Darren Wilson’s life was ruined.

Fun fact: Few outlets reported that Darren Wilson actually held back from immediately responding to the convenience store robbery call because he was at the North Winds Apartment Complex which is predominantly black for an "emergency involving a 2-year-old child who had trouble breathing" as well as reportedly running a fever. Wilson made the judgment call to remain with the sickly child as well as the child's mother until an ambulance arrived.

George Floyd. The grossest example in history of the “right” verdict being reached by fixing the case!

Across the country, ten murdered and numerous others injured. 2036 cops injured and $2 BILLION in insurance claims over a fake $20 and a colossal lie perpetrated on America.

Oxymoronic George Floyd mural in Houston, TX

George Floyd, a career criminal and drug user, tried to pass a counterfeit $20 and the store owner called police. Police showed up and as he did in past encounters, Floyd swallowed all the drugs in his car and complained “he can’t breathe.” In a documentary titled “The Fall of Minneapolis,” Floyd is seen doing just that in a police cam video from an arrest in 2020 at 39:55 into the film where Floyd admitted he took pills.

Except in past instances, EMTs got there in time. After the call about the counterfeit $20, one of the police that showed up was Derek Chauvin. At 40:19 into the film, police body cam clearly shows Floyd had something in his mouth! Further into the film, 46:41, a review of the police cam shows he was already complaining of shortness of breath when he was originally removed from his car.

Fun fact: The Prosecution withheld parts of police body cam videos from the public and even the jurors, so the riots could have been averted, and Derek Chauvin clearly didn’t get a fair trial!

Floyd became increasingly agitated and Chauvin attempted to subdue him. Floyd became unresponsive and amazingly, at 41:21 into the body cam video, you can see the EMTs did not properly ventilate Floyd because the oxygen tube was not even attached to the oxygen source, making it useless with a lie printed in a paper that they did everything they could! Chauvin was accused of choking Floyd even though the original autopsy done by Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Dr. Andrew M. Baker, showed there was no physical evidence Floyd died from asphyxiation, but from an overdose of a combination of several drugs, including “a normally fatal dose of fentanyl,” (3ngML could potentially kill you, Floyd had 11ngml.) and the effects of heart disease with one major artery 75% blocked. The original autopsy can be first seen at 38:21 into the film and then you can follow along.

George Floyd was a healthy young man. - a clearly false statement from the Floyd family attorney

From a videotaped deposition regarding a conversation between County Prosecutor Amy Sweasy Tamburino and Dr. Andrew Baker regarding the autopsy:

“I called Dr. Baker early that morning to tell him about the case and to ask him if he would perform the autopsy on Mr. Floyd,” she explained. “He called me later in the day on that Tuesday and he told me that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation,” Sweasy said, according to the transcript. “He said to me, ‘Amy, what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?’ And then he said, ‘This is the kind of case that ends careers.” (emphasis mine)

Fun fact: The only autopsy that actually examined the body of George Floyd was done by Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew M. Baker! The “independent investigators” hired by the family never did! Nor did they view slides or pictures and complained they didn’t have them.

As the film shows at 42:10, on June 1, 2020, an “independent” autopsy report released by Dr. Michael Baden did state George Floyd “had no underlying medical problems that contributed to his death.” If you actually read the report, it says that “Chauvin’s knee was on the side of the neck, not near structures, and based on the amount of fentanyl in his body, if he were found at home the death would have been ruled an overdose.”

Once the reports from the family were released the official autopsy was “adjusted” by Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew M. Baker to match that Floyd died from neck compression.

On June 3, 2020, Attorney General Keith Ellison charged Chauvin with 2nd degree murder and the other officers as accomplices!

Sharpton busy race baiting

“Chauvin is in the courtroom, but America is on trial”

Courtesy New York Times

Fun fact: At 59:58 in the video during the trial, it shows Police Chief Medaria Arradondo looking at a police cam video that Derek Chauvin’s knee was actually more on Floyd’s shoulder blade than neck. Also, during his testimony, Chief Arradondo even lied that The Maximum Restraint Technique used by Derek Chauvin was not in the police training manual approved by the police dept. and the city of Minneapolis!

Despite both Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew M. Baker and independent investigator Dr. Michael Baden both stating Floyd had more than a fatal dose of fentanyl in his body, on day nine, Dr. Daniel Isenschmid, a forensic toxicologist with a private company that analyzed Floyd's autopsy, testified that the levels of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Floyd's system were not a factor in his death.

Chauvin was made a scapegoat which still didn’t end the violence.

Pelosi disgustingly pandering with then Congresswoman Karen Bass to her right

Was Keith Ellison bias? He once said that gang members he represented as an attorney were “misunderstood victims.” Keith Ellison also once said that “black people don’t live in a democracy” and “don’t have an obligation” to obey the government.

I urge you to watch the whole film so you can fully appreciate the impact of the lies we were told and how a city was surrendered over a lie.

“Good Times”

"Police said, 'Don't even bother boarding up your store, there's a 50/50 chance it won't be here tomorrow." -advice to Minneapolis shop owners during the George Floyd riots.

Sick fun fact: Many businesses and even homes were black or minority owned. Some put signs up that said such, which still turned out to be only a 50/50 chance of being around the next day. So much for “protesting for justice!” I remember seeing K.B. Balla, a black retired fireman who put his whole life savings into a sports bar standing outside the wreckage. As he and his family were cleaning up, looters came in and were trying to steal the safe right in front of them!

Mayor “no ICE in my city” Jacob Frey begged Gov. “glad hands” Walz for National Guard for days. A police station was shamefully abandoned to rioters. Walz’s crazy wife was smelling burning tires and describing the experience as a “very real thing” and said she kept the windows open “as long as I could” because she felt it was a “touchstone” of what was happening.”

It began with a counterfeit $20 and continues to this day because of a monstrous lie perpetrated on America!

Racist and just stupid comments directed at the Metcalfs

Dr. Stacey Patton of Howard University published a bizarre racist article called “Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son Is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have Boundaries.” So black boys are like poisonous snakes, bears, cougars, etc., and if you, as a white person come near them, can expect to be seriously hurt or killed?

Jasmine Crockett had to weigh in and actually said she would have stabbed Austin Metcalf

If a 300-pound man was on top of me and beating me down, I'm not limited to fists. - Congresswoman Jasmine Crokett

Fun fact: Austin Metcalf was not 300 lbs. and was not beating Anthony down.

Apparently, Crockett is setting up her career as a race baiter after politics on podcasts. “Karmello was just trying to get out of the rain.”

She even had the unmitigated gall to say this:

She also claimed that the knife was not a deadly weapon, just some kind of Swiss Army Knife multi tool or something, despite it being long enough to pierce Austin Metcalf’s chest and kill him.

Anthony used a $13 Walmart knife to murder Austin Metcalf. Collin County

Who raised these people? NO ONE! That's the problem!

How sick do you have to be to feel and create something like this?

The out-of-wedlock birth rate among blacks in 1940 was about 11%; today, it is 75%. Black female-headed households were just 18% of households in 1950, as opposed to about 68% today. In fact, from 1890 to 1940, the black marriage rate was slightly higher than that of whites. Even during slavery, when marriage was forbidden, most black children lived in biological two-parent families. In New York City, in 1925, 85% of black households were two-parent households. - “Blacks of Yesterday and Today,” the late great Walter E. Williams

Among his many achievements, Walter E. Williams was a distinguished Economics Professor at George Mason University and a prolific writer. He was also the best friend of Thomas Sowell for 50 years. He had a wicked sense of humor. Look him up.

Karmello Anthony has thrown his life away and sadly he is not even close to being the last young black man to do so.

Advice for racist protesters, commentators and the woman screaming “what am I going to tell my boys?”

“Justice is the law, and the law is man’s feeble attempt to set down the principles of decency. Decency! And decency is not a deal. It isn’t an angle, or a contract, or a hustle! Decency… decency is what your grandmother taught you. It’s in your bones! Now you go home. Go home and be decent people. Be decent.” - Morgan Freeman from the 1990 movie “Bonfire of the Vanities” based on the 1987 book The Bonfire of the Vanities by Tom Wolfe.

“A drama about ambition, racism, social class, politics, and greed in 1980s New York City.” Well worth watching or reading if you are so inclined. The movie has Bruce Willis narrating it.

Be Decent!

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