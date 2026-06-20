The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Henry Pelifian's avatar
Henry Pelifian
1d

What a faulty and unjust law that the punishment for a heinous crime is maybe 35 years because it could be 17 1/2 years. Legislators are generally bad crafters of criminal laws and federal spending appropriations are unfathomable amounts -$6.6 trillion dollars in 2020 and climbing. Pelosi’s incompetence or corruption started the largest budget which is always increasing like an addicted gambler. Pelosi used public money and a gambler uses his own money.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2d

Excellent recap of this, and all the others. Much of what you posted I would not have read or known since I am not on "social media".

The only real justice for Austin and his family would be immediate execution of that animal. Maybe they can sue for civil damages as well.

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