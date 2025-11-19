“The Assault on Derna, Tripoli, 27 April 1805.” Artwork by Charles Waterhouse. Courtesy of the US Marine Corps History Division.

In 1804, the former American Consul to Tunis, William Eaton, returned to the Mediterranean Sea as Naval Agent to the Barbary States. Eaton had been granted permission by the American government to support the claim of Hamet Karamanli. Hamet Karamanli was the rightful heir to Tripoli’s throne, according to the U.S. Secretary of State James Madison. Hamet had been deposed by his brother Yusuf and was in exile in Egypt. Eaton sought out Hamet proposing to reinstate him on the throne through military action. Hamet agreed to Eaton’s plan, and a mercenary force was assembled.

William Eaton (1764-1811)

Presley Neville O’Bannon (1776-1850)

Where did “Leatherneck” come from?

As you can clearly see in 1stLt. Presley O’Bannon’s portrait, the Marines continued the British tradition of a collar on their uniform, with the addition of the substantial outer leather collar, as a protection for your neck against sword attack.

The expedition was formed in Alexandria. William Eaton was accompanied by Marine Corps 1stLt. Presley O’Bannon, his Acting Sergeant Arthur Campbell, Privates Bernard O’Brian, James Owens, Edward Stewart, David Thomas, John Whitten, one of the Argus’s Marine guard, and Midshipman Pascal Paoli Peck. The mercenary part consisted of men of 11 nationalities amounting to 300 mounted Arabs, 70 Alexandrian Christians, and 107 overloaded camels and a few asses (of the 180 expected).

Eaton was the self-appointed general and commander-in-chief of the combined force. O’Bannon and the men under his command were, in addition, Eaton’s personal guard, and kept the Arabs in line preventing them from, for example, raiding the supply tents. On March 8, 1805, the expedition began a 50 day, 521-mile trek across the Libyan Desert toward Tripolitania.

Fun fact: The Marines traveled the 521 miles in their full uniforms complete with the black felt hat and drilled every day!

There was constant tension between the Arab Muslims and the Greek Christians. The Arabs also repeatedly demanded more money. Eaton would tell them quit and get nothing. From Eaton’s report:

Between 10 March and 18 March, numerous Arab camel drivers mutinied, leaving the force weakened due to the lack of pack animals. From 22 March to 30 March, 20 Arab mercenaries under Sheik el Tahib staged another mutiny, forced back in their ranks by the Marines and Greeks.

Eaton had things calmed down by the time they crossed the border of Tripoli on April 8. In late April, they reached the port city of Bomba, where U.S. Navy warships Argus, Nautilus, and Hornet gave them fresh supplies. They marched along the coast toward Derna, which was defended by 945 cavalry troops and 1,250 infantry soldiers, arriving on April 26, 1805. Eaton sent a message to Mustafa Bey, the Governor of Derna, asking for supplies, safe passage and loyalty to Hamet Karamanli.

Mustafa reportedly wrote back, “My head or yours!”.

On April 27, the ships began bombarding Derna’s defenses for about an hour. About 2:45 PM, the attack began. A cannon was brought on shore by the Argus, which was made useless when the Greeks manning it left the ramrod in when they fired it. The musket fire from all directions was ferocious. Eaton and his mercenaries were pinned down and Eaton decided to charge, getting shot in the wrist. O’Bannon, his Marines, “pass’d through a shower of Musketry from the Walls of houses” and took the fort’s battery. O’Bannon raised the American flag, now with fifteen stars and stripes over the battery, and O'Bannon turned the captured guns on the city. The raising of the flag was a signal to the ships to begin shelling again, shifting their aim to drive the Calvary and troops West through the town.

This was the first time the American flag was raised on foreign soil!

The Battle of Derna is where US Marines gained their nickname “Leathernecks.” Composite by Coffee or Die Magazine.

Hamet Karamanli attacked the city from the other side and took the palace. The calvary and troops fleeing the bombardment ran right into Hamet’s hands. By 4:00 PM, the entire city was captured. Troops got back to Hamet’s brother Yusef that Derna was taken and he sent troops to take it back. They were repelled and plans were made to resupply and rearm and march on Benghazi to remove Yusef and reinstall Hamet as the ruler.

The disheartening and hollow victory because of politics

One of the greatest American military exploits of all time that included just eight U.S. Marines and a Midshipman with a great price. Private Whitten was killed, Private Stewart was mortally wounded and died two days later, and Privates O’Brian and Thomas were wounded but recovered. Eaton, as I previously mentioned, was shot in the wrist which was a permanent disability. Nine of the Greek Christians were killed. It is unknown how many of Hamet’s troops were killed or injured. All of this for naught by a deal that Tobias Lear had struck in Tripoli with Hamet's brother, Yusuf Karamanli: To release American prisoners with a ransom paid, remain in power, and cease attacking American merchant ships. Derna was returned to Yusef, and although Hamet was not returned to the throne, as promised, his captive family was returned to him by his brother, and he went back to exile in Egypt. Jefferson signed the treaty and off we went!

It would have been a little awkward politically to celebrate the arduous 521-mile march across the desert and stupendous victory, repelling an invasion, then nixing a plan to conquer Tripoli, and then say, by the way, we folded, left Yusuf Karamanli in power, paid ransom again for American citizens, and gave Derna back to him!

Eaton received a pat on the back for his efforts. O'Bannon received a sword from his home state of Virginia, but strangely, initially, no recognition from the Marine Corp. Although eventually three destroyers did get named after him.

Our most recent Marine engagement in the world

On Nov. 13, 2025, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Marines guarding the U.S. embassy were fired upon by Haitian gangs and returned fire.

The Second Barbary War, the War with Algiers, 1815

Algiers sided with the British during the War of 1812. Feeling cocky they started attacking American merchant ships again. After the end of the war, President Madison requested that Congress approve war against Algiers. Authorization came on February 23, 1815, and on May 20th a 10-ship squadron led by now Commadore Stephen Decatur, who famously burned the USS Philadelphia rather than let it be used by the pirates, left New York for Algiers. An even larger force headed by William Bainbridge was close behind.

Decatur, as commander of the Guerriere, captured the ship Meshouda and in the skirmish killed the corsair Raïs Hamidou. After inflicting further damages on the Algerian fleet, Decatur dictated terms of peace on June 29, 1815. The agreement stated that, in return for the captured Algerian ships, the United States would no longer pay tributes and would enjoy full shipping rights. Additionally, Algiers would free all ten enslaved Americans, primarily former members of the Edwin, and provide them with $10,000 of compensation. Unfortunately, the luckless captives all perished on the journey home when their ship, the Epervier, sunk in the Atlantic.

The aftermath of the War

The 1815 defeat of Algiers signaled the beginning of the end of Barbary hegemony of the Mediterranean Sea. While Decatur’s fleet secured great concessions from Algiers and Tunis in 1815, the United States knew that the Barbary powers had a long history of breaking agreements. In 1816, the Algerians attempted to renege on their agreement, and in response James Madison deployed the U.S. Mediterranean Squadron, led by Isaac Chauncey, to protect U.S. ships. In August of that year, a combined Dutch and British fleet attacked the city of Algiers and forced the Dey to release over 1,000 European slaves. Several European powers continued paying Algerian tributes as late as 1822.

“History doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes.” - attributed to various authors

The other evening for whatever reason I was remembering that “Yes” had done a cover of Simon & Garfinkel's song “America”, actually, because they were Simon & Garfunkel fans. I asked my wife if she ever heard it and she couldn't remember so I found it and played it. Interesting and very different from the original if you care to listen.

On the side of the YouTube page was David Bowie also doing America. I never knew that and thought it would be interesting. We were not disappointed. He sat on the stage with a keyboard playing a simple melody. In the background was a montage of historical and current New York City photographs. Hauntingly beautiful and well worth listening.

It was the first song for the Oct. 20, 2021 “Concert for New York City” at Madison Square Garden organized by Paul McCartney.

Some performances felt somber, yet “the Who's” performance in particular had the crowd up and dancing in a celebration of the lives of the family members lost. It's a wonder after all these years how Pete Townshend hasn't spun his arm out of its socket yet!

Where am I going here? How heart breaking it was to see all the people waving pictures of their dead family members. I do have a problem believing a 110 story building all by itself collapsed on its own footprint. Then a second one. And a third one not even damaged miraculously collapsed on its own footprint also. But thousands of people did actually die. We went from appeasing Barbary pirates who enslaved us to giving the keys to our largest city to an Obama clone and practitioner of Ithna-Asheri, or a Twelver, a bizarre sect that believes in fostering world chaos to hasten the return of the 12th Imam and Judgment Day, putting him on the same page as the Iranian “death to America” crowd!

And one way or another based on what he said he would do; New Yorkers will die again. Tragically, it could have been prevented. Ironically, millions of New Yorkers too lazy to vote but now are going to pack up everything and move, including a business if you have one??

The Muslim Brotherhood

It was founded in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, an Egyptian schoolteacher dedicated to the remaking of society and government according to the dictates of Sharia law. In other words, destroying Western Civilization. The same group with six operatives in the Obama administration and repeated visitors to the Obama White House. Let that sink in!

The specific Muslim Brotherhood plan to destroy America “from within”

In 1991, Mohamed Akram, a senior Brotherhood member, authored An Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America, “which was discovered in 2004 during an FBI raid on a Virginia home linked to the Holy Land Foundation, a U.S.-based charity later convicted of financing Hamas. It outlined a deliberate, systematic plan to infiltrate American institutions and steer them toward the Brotherhood’s ideological aims.”

Key quotes from the document:

Enablement of Islam in North America, meaning: establishing an effective and stable Islamic Movement led by the Muslim Brotherhood which adopts Muslims’ causes domestically and globally, and which works to expand the observant Muslim base, aims at unifying and directing Muslims’ efforts, presents Islam as a civilization alternative, and supports the global Islamic state, wherever it is.

In order for Islam and its Movement to become “a part of the homeland” in which it lives, “stable” in its land, “rooted” in the spirits and minds of its people, “enabled” in the live [sic] of its society and has firmly-established “organizations” on which the Islamic structure is built and with which the testimony of civilization is achieved, the Movement must plan and struggle to obtain “the keys” and the tools of this process in carry [sic] out this grand mission as a “Civilization Jihadist” responsibility which lies on the shoulders of Muslims and – on top of them – the Muslim Brotherhood in this country.

The process of settlement is a “Civilization-Jihadist Proecess” with all the word means. The Ikhwan must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and “sabotaging” its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions. Without this level of understanding, we are not up to this challenge and have not prepared ourselves for Jihad yet. It is a Muslim’s destiny to perform Jihad and work wherever he is and wherever he lands until the final hour comes, and there is no escape from that destiny except for those who chose to slack. But, would the slackers and the Mujahedeen be equal.

Methods and Approaches:

The document outlines several key means by which this objective can be achieved:

Institutional Infiltration: Establishing and expanding influence within universities, media, political organizations, and governmental institutions. Supporting individuals sympathetic to the Ikhwan cause to rise within influential organizations. Civilizational Jihad: Promoting narratives of Muslim victimhood to gain sympathy and protection from criticism. Using legal challenges to reshape laws and policies to favor Islamist objectives. (emphasis mine) Strategic Alliances: Forming partnerships with progressive organizations, civil rights groups, and political movements to amplify influence and create a perception of shared interests. Community Organization: Establishing strong Islamic organizations to serve as the foundation for mobilization and control over the Muslim community in North America.

Beyond the protests, the Brotherhood’s success can also be measured in how American institutions have internalized its narratives. The very concept of “Islamophobia” as a widespread societal ill requiring government intervention was popularized by organizations linked to the Brotherhood’s network, such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Through a combination of media influence, legal activism and strategic partnerships with left-wing organizations, these groups have positioned themselves as gatekeepers of acceptable discourse, shutting down criticism of Islamist movements under the guise of fighting bigotry.

Fun fact:

The money was given to students who faced penalties for leading pro-Palestinian protests before and after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023, according to a bombshell report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and the Intelligent Advocacy Network (IAN).

“Political engagement as a means of shaping policy”

The implications of this go beyond mere ideological debates. The memorandum explicitly outlined the importance of political engagement as a means of shaping policy. In recent years, Islamist-aligned groups have increasingly embedded themselves within the political machinery of the United States, influencing everything from law enforcement training protocols to foreign policy stances. The push to eliminate references to Islamist ideology in counterterrorism training materials during the Obama administration was not a random act of political correctness—it was a direct consequence of the Brotherhood’s long-term strategy.

“While all eyes were focused on New York and Mamdani, 42 Muslim candidates backed by te**or-linked networks have seized key offices across America, proving that the Muslim Brotherhood plan to infiltrate and destroy America from within is now a reality. 76 Muslims ran for office nationwide. 42 won; three races still pending. The 42 Muslim officials now occupy positions in some of the most influential jurisdictions in the country. Their positions span nine states: NY, VA, MI, NJ, MD, WA, OH, PA and NC. The list includes six mayors, four state legislators, 20 city councilors and commissioners, six school board members, TWO JUDGES, and three other political positions.”—Brigitte Gabriel

Brigitte Gabriel has been sounding the alarm about the Muslim Brotherhood’s “plan” for over 30 years now. We are seeing the results.

Brigitte also “shockingly” made the hate list

Both national and local in scope, the group uses their political inroads to spread Islamophobia and, via an expansive chapter network, lobby lawmakers to introduce anti-Muslim policies.

The chilling conclusion of the document

We must possess a mastery of the art of ‘coalitions,’ the art of ‘absorption,’ and the principles of ‘cooperation.’ By doing so, we can weave ourselves into the fabric of the country while steadily shifting its trajectory toward our vision.” - Mohamed Akram

You can plainly see how this plan of attack has been overwhelmingly successful in Europe and is working here. The Jihad continues in America. Ignore this at your peril…

What we learn from history is that people don't learn from history. - Warren Buffett

At least one governor is paying attention

KEY QUOTE: “This bans them from buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General [Ken Paxton] to sue to shut them down.” – Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) has designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations. In a proclamation dated November 18, Abbott notes that, “Hassan al-Banna, who founded the Muslim Brotherhood almost 100 years ago, professed that ‘Jihad is an obligation from Allah on every Muslim and cannot be ignored nor evaded’ and that Jihad means ‘the fighting of the unbelievers, and involves all possible efforts that are necessary to dismantle the power of the enemies of Islam including beating them, plundering their wealth, destroying their places of worship and smashing their idols.’” CAIR is identified in the proclamation as “an Islamist organization that, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (‘FBI’), was founded as a ‘front group’ for ‘Hamas and its support network’ in the United States.” Notably, Hamas is already designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the U.S. government.

