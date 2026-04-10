This is offensive?

Musk contributed $1 million to help fund a nationwide campaign of public murals depicting Zarutska. WJAR

In Providence, Rhode Island, artist Ian Gaudreau got permission from the owners of The Dark Lady, an LGBT bar in Providence, to paint a mural of Iryna Zarutska on the side of their building. Elon Musk put up over $1 million to fund projects across the country to paint murals to recognize and honor her. Additionally, Silicon Valley also put up $500,000.

However, the local LGBT community noticed and because Musk is funding it began complaining. Despite the noble reason for the project, because of growingly increasing harassment, the owners of The Dark Lady decided to cancel the project.

The artist Ian Gaudreau

So, we installed the mural, and, as it started to evolve, the gay community spoke loudly about their displeasure that Elon Musk donated to the project, and that has reached a fever pitch, and the result is that the business owners have decided to remove the mural,” Ian Gaudreau, who was working on the project before its abrupt cancellation, told Fox News Digital.

“I think that some people are not able to view the work for what it is — for the work that I have done — because they’re allowing their disdain for Elon to cloud their judgment of the work as itself, because the work as itself is a response to the entire conversation,” he said.

How did Musk irk the “gay community?”

A year after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, some LGBTQ people say the once-hospitable home for community building has turned toxic.

Even though it is factually and legally correct, those in the community consider it an attack.

The truth? He made Twitter, now X, a free speech platform

Twitter was notoriously the benchmark for controlling speech. Under the guise of “hate speech” and “misinformation” with a legion of “fact checkers”, who determined what was conveyed on the site and who was permitted on it. Most outrageously, Twitter worked with the FBI to influence the 2020 Presidential election by carrying the lie the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, when they were told by the FBI it was authentic! In an utter insult to free speech and freedom of the press, Twitter actually shut down the New York Post for telling the truth! Then willingly carried the water for the Covid “plandemic”, spreading the ridiculous lies such as vaccines are better than natural immunity, and censoring or removing sources exposing the scam.

When Musk took over, he released “the Twitter Files” on how all this was done.

Musk then introduced a feature known as “Community Notes”, which empowers users as a group to add context to potentially misleading tweets to rate a note as helpful or misleading. This as opposed to the secret panel Twitter used to have.

Which is why the “woke” created and fled to “Bluesky” to recreate Twitter.

The “woke” mayor of Providence accuses others of twisted motives while having twisted motives

“The murder of the individual depicted in this mural was a devastating tragedy, but the misguided, isolating intent of those funding murals like the one across the country is divisive and does not represent Providence,” he said in a statement, later adding that he wants to “encourage our community to support local artists whose work brings us closer together rather than divide us.”😊

In an interview on WPRI 12 NEWS:

“I regret the state of where we are in politics today where absolutely everything is political and controversial and hard,” he said in the interview. “There’s nothing we should be doing to take away from the tragedy of the loss of life represented here, but then it was distorted by an erroneous tweet by our president and then a movement was funded by some right-wing billionaires, and it found its way to our community.”

No politics involved here

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Who was Iryna Zarutska?

Iryna Zarutska, only 23 years old

A LEGAL Ukrainian immigrant comes to America to be safe from a war. Then gets brutally murdered by a FOURTEEN TIME arrested mentally deranged criminal still walking free on the street!

The Ukrainian embassy called and said they could facilitate her return to the country, he said. “Her family said, ‘No. She loved America. We’re going to bury her here,’” the U.S. attorney recalled.

From an emotional news conference after Iryna’s murder

Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, center, becomes emotional as he references a phone call that he and James Barnacle, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the FBT Charlotte Division, left, had with the parents of Iryna Zarutska on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Zarutska had been staying in a bomb shelter in Ukraine before coming to the United States, the men said. She had a degree in art and restoration from a Kyiv college, Barnacle said. The special agent added that she quickly settled into Charlotte when she came to the city. “She made friends,” Barnacle said. “She immediately got a job the first day she was allowed to work; she got a work permit here... She worked at a senior citizen center. She worked at a pizza place. She took care of animals in the neighborhood... She had recently moved in with her partner.”

Iryna’s obituary

Iryna Zarutska, 23, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, 22 August 2025. Born on 22 May 2002, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Iryna was the beloved daughter of Anna Zarutska and Stanislav Zarutskyi. In August 2022, she emigrated from Ukraine with her mother, sister, and brother to escape the war, and she quickly embraced her new life in the United States. A gifted and passionate artist, Iryna graduated from Synergy College in Kyiv with a degree in Art and Restoration. She shared her creativity generously, gifting family and friends with her artwork. She loved sculpting and designing unique, eclectic clothing that reflected her vibrant spirit. Iryna also had a deep love for animals. She often cared for her neighbors’ pets, and many fondly remember seeing her walking them through the neighborhood, always with her radiant smile. She dreamed of pursuing a career as a Veterinary Assistant while also working toward her independence by learning to drive. Remarkably, she became fluent in English within a very short time, reflecting her determination and love of learning. Though she enjoyed adventures, sightseeing, and exploring new places with her close friends, Iryna was also a homebody at heart, happiest when surrounded by family and loved ones. Her mother lovingly recalls her ability to sleep for wonderfully long stretches—something she affectionately called an “artist’s gift.” Iryna is survived by her parents, Anna and Stanislav; her sister, Valeriia; her brother, Bohdan; her life partner, Stas Nikulytsia; aunt, Valeria Haskell (Frank Scott); her cousins, Vera Falkner and Viktor Falkner; and many cherished family members and friends. Iryna will be remembered for her kindness, her creativity, and the lasting impression she left on everyone she met. Her absence leaves a deep void, but her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution program will be established.

Comments from her uncle

Zarutska, her mom, her brother and sister had lived with her uncle and his wife from when they arrived in the U.S. up until May. “What motivated us to get them out of Ukraine was seeing a picture of them huddled up in a bomb shelter near their apartment there in Kyiv,” her uncle says. “They didn’t want to come to this country and be a burden,” he continued. “They wanted to come to this country to build a new life.” In one of their last text messages, her uncle asked her how she was, and she expressed pride in having been able to buy a car and learn to drive. “The very first trip that she was going to make after getting her license was to drive and come visit my wife and I,” he tells PEOPLE.

Her father wasn’t permitted to leave Ukraine because he is of military age so couldn’t attend her funeral.

In a car full of people, the poor girl died alone!

At the time of the unprovoked attack last August, he was free on cashless bail after a magistrate released him with a “written promise” to show up for court after placing a fake 911 call.

Others saw what happened. Some pretended they didn’t. Yet NO ONE tried to help her! One person filmed the attack as it happened! Social media users reacted with disbelief and sorrow, pointing out that not a single individual attempted to help Iryna during or after the attack. Screenshots shared online depict commuters watching in silence or walking past her as she died.

A hate crime

Decarlos Brown Jr. was reportedly heard saying, "I killed a white woman," moments after the attack.

The actual disgusting statement from the Charlotte, NC mayor after Iryna’s murder

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

“This is a tragic situation that sheds light on problems with society safety nets related to mental healthcare and the systems that should be in place,” Lyles told WSOC-TV, adding that Brown was diagnosed with schizophrenia that “needs to be treated with the same compassion, diligence and commitment as cancer and heart disease.”

Expectedly, Lyles didn’t mention Brown’s criminal career and being released 14 times, including that the reason he was on the street in the first place, able to kill Iryna. He was recently released on cashless bail by a magistrate with a “written promise” to show up for court after placing a fake 911 call. She concluded with a plea to “do better for those members of our community who need help and have no place to go.”

Doing the right thing for a happy ending

Opa restaurant was founded in 2003 by Chef Joseph Karam and his family. Joe introduced Opa to the historic Federal Hill in hopes of sharing his family's culture cuisine and hospitality. Opa's consistent traditional Lebanese cooking and the family's hospitality has led Opa to be a gem in Rhode Island's food industry with visitors traveling from all over New England to try a Taste of Lebanon.

The owners of Opa the Phoenician have offered their building for the mural. Ian Gaudreau started work last Friday.

Co-owner of Opa, Francois Karam, emphasized that the restaurant is owned by immigrants and the mural is a way to honor Zarutska's story as an immigrant.

"[Iryna] was once an immigrant chasing the American dream," Karam said, according to WJAR. "She worked to build a life for herself and lost it along the way. This mural is our way of honoring her on a building owned by an immigrant family who understands that journey."

The glaring difference between doing the right thing and promoting your distorted agenda

Kudos to the Karam family. They came and achieved the American dream and want a young woman who tried to do the same to be remembered. If anybody is in their neck of the woods, stop and get a bite to eat and thank them.

Or drop them a line on their facebook page Opa The Phoenician or their email: Opaprovidence@gmail.

Now we find her murderer might walk

If a judge agrees Brown is incompetent to stand trial, state law mandates the charges be dismissed. However, if the judge issues the ruling without prejudice, state murder charges could be refiled if he ever regains his capacity to be tried. A similar situation happened in the Tar Heel State in 2020 when murder charges were dismissed without prejudice against Buford James Penley after he was determined to be incompetent by multiple psychologists, including one who worked for the DA’s office.

Where is Buford James Penley today?

Buford James Penley (Photo credit: Buncombe County District Attorney's Office)

The last I could find, he was booked into jail again in Buncombe County, North Carolina on September 20, 2025, for charges of assault by strangulation.

The Justice Department is correctly still pursuing the case of Decarlos Brown Jr.

Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice, said on Monday that her office is looking at a potential racial motivation behind the brutal, unprovoked murder of a Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The DOJ will also do their own mental evaluation.

Having mercy on the guilty is punishing the innocent.

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