The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Nancy Muldoon's avatar
Nancy Muldoon
5d

The mural is cancelled because of the 'progressive' gay community. Remember what Rosanne Barr said about the gay community? She was absolutely correct. This story is so infuriating.

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
5dEdited

This Providence mayor is beyond contemptible for getting rid of this gorgeous mural that helps capture Iryna’s beauty and innocence. And actively fighting the public display of this angel is small and petty. Just like the mayor himself. Thanks for posting about this; it says so much about the current time we are in and it’s not good!

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