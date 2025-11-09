Did you know the mayor of London was advising Mamdani how to win?

Why was no one reporting this?

Islamofascist Zohran Mamdani, who is presently NYC’s first Muslim mayor, reportedly was in contact with mentor Islamofacist London mayor, Sadiq Khan, who advised him to moderate his far-left views to secure a win—just as Khan did in London in 2016.

Read that again. Moderate his far-left views till safely in office! All the “evolving” and “what I really meants” were just to BS New Yorkers.

Mamdani is the modern manifestation of Obama. Came out of nowhere with plenty of known baggage but was still skillful enough to BS his way to victory!

We now have a congratulatory message

New Yorkers faced a clear choice - between hope and fear - and just like we’ve seen in London - hope won. Huge congratulations to Zohran Mamdani on his historic campaign. - Islamofacist London mayor, Sadiq Khan

Fun fact: Winning with 14% of eligible New Yorkers is NOT a mandate! SHAME on New Yorkers!

Putting together 1 million votes in a city whose Muslim settler population is somewhere below 1 million (most estimates are dubious) and whose leftist population is certainly in that range is not a big deal. - Daniel Greenfield

There are about 7 million eligible voters in New York City.

There are approximately 5,128,967 registered voters:

Democratic Party: Approximately 3.4 million registered voters

Republican Party: Approximately 573,644 registered voters

Non-affiliated (Independents): Approximately 1,155,323 registered voters

4,944,079 eligible and 3,073,046 registered New York voters who didn’t show up OWN THIS! The rest of us ought to build a wall around New York and keep you there!

Regarding “hope”, New Yorkers better hope they survive after seeing London after twelve years of Khan

New York is already a disaster. It will only get worse!

In fact, violence on public transportation in England is out of control. Last Saturday night

Ten people were stabbed, nine with life threatening injuries.

Fun fact: Since guns were confiscated in Great Britain, knives, hammers, acid, vehicles, etc., have become “the assault weapons of choice.”

Mamdani will undoubtedly create similar statistics in New York!

Turning the police force into social workers, free buses, no-cost childcare, outrageous taxes on wealthier New Yorkers, rent controls which will bankrupt landlords, city-run grocery stores which will bankrupt private businesses, catering to illegals and resisting Federal ICE agents.

Did you know this about Mamdani?

Mamdani identifies himself as a Shia Muslim and Ithna-Asheri, or Twelver, a sect that believes in fostering world chaos to hasten the return of the 12th Imam and Judgment Day. Twelver Shia became Iran’s state dogma under Ayatollah Khomeini after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

So New Yorkers have made a man on the same page as the “Death to America” crowd their mayor!

Why do I call Mamdani an Obama clone?

Both came out of nowhere. It took Obama 25 years to rise from community organizer to President of the United States. It only took Mamdani only five years to rise from obscurity to mayor of America’s largest city.

Both had radical parents. “His father, Barack Sr., was a socialist/communist, as was Lolo Soetero, the president’s stepfather. Obama’s mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, was a self-described atheist and socialist, as were her father and mother, the grandparents who raised Barack. With a family history of leftist political thought and action, is it any wonder Obama is a radical leftist?” Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran’s father, is a Marxist, hate America, hate Israel professor at Columbia. Mahmood has ties to Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, a Maoist academic who endorses Mao Zedong’s Communism. Both share a belief that terrorism is resistance against colonial oppressors. Mahmood’s books frame terrorism as a response to settler colonialism, a theme shared by Dunbar Ortiz. Fun fact: In October 2008, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and Mahmood Mamdani signed a statement ”Support Bill Ayers” in solidarity with former Weather Underground Organization terrorist Bill Ayers, who incidentally ushered Obama into politics! Nair Mamdani, Zohran’s mother, is a Marxist, hate America, hate Israel racist filmmaker.



Both had radical mentors. In addition to his immediate family, Obama’s mentor, by his own admission, was a dedicated communist named Frank Marshall Davis. His ‘coming out party” into politics was hosted by Bill Ayers, a founder of the terrorist group, “the Weathermen Underground”, formed to overthrow the U.S government, which actually bombed the U.S. State Department, Jan. 25, 1975! Ayer’s wife, Bernardine Dohrn was jailed for participation in the ‘Days of Rage’ disturbance in Chicago in 1969. She was charged with bail jumping and aggravated battery. She got a $1,500 fine and three years’ probation for her actions.



First, they killed those pigs, then they ate dinner in the same room with them, then they even shoved a fork into the pig Tate’s stomach! Wild! -Bernadette Dohrn speaking about the Manson murders at a Dec. 1969 Weathermen function in Flint Michigan

Mamdani had his Marxist anti-America parents shaping his warped world view and London Mayor Sadiq Khan advising him how to play it cool to win. His most important mentor? Khader El-Yateem, a Palestinian American pastor and activist he credits with “transforming” his life, who he met in 2017. Khader El-Yateem stated that the Hamas’ monstrous massacre on Oct. 7, 2023 “was 100% justified.”

Obama and Mamdani have radical Islam links. Obama was raised as a Muslim and despite his claims of being a Christian, sitting in radical Rev. Jerimiah Wright’s church for twenty years listening to sermons on racial justice and social inequality, he has slipped up too many times betraying his real beliefs. Obama actually had six Muslim Brotherhood operatives in his administration. He wanted the Muslim Brotherhood in control of governments in the Middle East. Remember “the Arab Spring”? Founded in 1928, “The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Islamist movement dedicated to the remaking of society and government according to the dictates of Islamic law, or sharia. The Brotherhood’s worldview is hostile to moderate Muslims, religious minorities, women, LGBTQ, and liberal democratic values.” Furthermore:



A year-long investigation by the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) has found that scores of known radical Islamists made hundreds of visits to the Obama White House, meeting with top administration officials. Court documents and other records have identified many of these visitors as belonging to groups serving as fronts for the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and other Islamic militant organizations.

I previously mentioned Mamdani is a practicing Ithna-Asheri, or Twelver, a sect that believes in fostering world chaos to hasten the return of the 12th Imam and Judgment Day. Mamdani recently visited a Brooklyn Mosque with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. “The former imam once hailed Reem Al-Riyashi, a Hamas suicide bomber who blew herself up in 2004, as a “martyr” and rejected the notion that Hamas commits terrorism.” Momdani previously sided with the Muslim Brotherhood and its violent rule of Egypt back in 2013. The Brotherhood was eventually defeated, removed and declared a terrorist group.

A friend of Mamdani:

Both Obama and Mamdani come across as polished and are able to dazzle with BS.

Whose money pushed Mamdani across the finish line?

“The story is not just that it’s random that Zohran ascended to this place, it is our Muslim-American communities… and I will also say that it’s Muslim money, the PACs that have supported Zohran or a particular PAC that has supported Zohran, is probably over 80 percent of Muslim-American donors in this country.” — Linda Sarsour

In case you've forgotten who Linda Sarsour is…

Radical anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour said that CAIR and its PACs have been the biggest institutional support of Mamdani’s campaign. AP

“Believe Women.” Too funny!

Hysterically, Sarsour, who practices Sharia law, where women essentially have no rights and can be beaten or killed by their male relatives or husband without consequence, was one of the organizers of, to be polite, “the Pink Hat” protest back during Trump's first term protesting all the rights he was comically going to take from women.

Of course, include Soros’ “Open Society Foundation”

In less than ten years, Soros’ Open Society Foundation has indirectly funneled a combined total of $37 million to the Working Families Party and at least other nine left-wing groups’ endorsements and groundwork helped Mamdani upset former Governor Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary, the foundation’s records show.

Since 2016, the far-left, socialist-friendly WFP — which helped score Mamdani the Democratic line by brokering cross-endorsement deals that squeezed out Cuomo — has pocketed a staggering $23.7 million from Soros through its nonprofit fundraising arm Working Families Organization Inc. And at least another $13,944,005 went to the nine nonprofits and their offshoot fundraising entities — including the Make The Road Action ($3,515,00), and social justice nonprofits Community Voices Heard ($2,635,000) and Move On ($2.3 million), and the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace Acton ($650,000), according to records.

Speaking of the devil

How exactly did Mamdani win? Voters chose “the Candyman” while ignoring his beliefs and politics

As is typical of elections for Democrats, Socialists, etc., supporters of Mamdani could not give any specific reason why they were going to vote for him, only nebulous generalities.

Apparently, New York residents who actually voted don’t give a rat’s ass about Mamdani’s beliefs or politics. He is going to give them MORE goodies!

The nuts and bolts of the disaster

Hiding voter rolls? Something shady going on, perhaps?

Add to that, you don’t have to show Voter ID to vote in New York city. And if your name is not on the voting roll, you can still cast a provisional ballot!

Fun facts:

Almost 50% of New Yorkers live in family households with at least one immigrant.

Over one million children, equaling 62% of all children in New York City, live in a household with at least one foreign a born family member.

There are 8.48 million New Yorkers.

24% of New York is immigrant which equates to 1.8 million NOT citizens. There are 800,000 New York residents on welfare. Approximately 670,000 undocumented illegals also live in New York city. In New York State, including New York city:

Sarcastically, the state slogan is “Excelsior”, “Ever Upward.”

Stick a fork in New York!

Mamdani’s acceptance speech content was entirely expected

Mamdani railed against Trump supposedly being a totalitarian when his whole campaign was telling voters he intends to be a totalitarian!

Copycatting Mamdani

As Townhall reported last week, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are using New York’s likely next mayor, Zohran Mamdani (and his campaign), as a blueprint for other races across the nation. Why? They believe they can use the Democratic Party as a springboard to enact socialist policies in America and topple our great nation in the process. - Townhall Amy Curtis | November 03, 2025 12:15 PM

Some of the candidates

Democrats now think they found the silver bullet

The Problem? Socialism doesn’t work! Forgot about the failed Soviet Union ? More recently, Venezuela

Many in the media have blamed Venezuela’s worsening humanitarian crisis on corruption, mismanagement, falling oil prices, or U.S sanctions—anything but the rise of socialism in what was once the wealthiest country in South America.

Europe was the proverbial frog in the pot of water and has been destroyed

I already showed you what the Islamofascist mayor of London has done. The migrant invasion has used up the resources of European countries depriving the citizens.

Fun fact: When Germany was overrun by immigrants, the German government actually confiscated private property to house the immigrants!

They allowed migrants to create actual no-go zones where even the police dare not go. In response to the justified complaints, governments are censoring and actually jailing citizens who voice them and giving the invading migrants more rights than their own citizens by allowing them to prey on them without consequences! European countries are in full agreement with the transgender mental illness. In fact, Finland's Supreme Court is actually considering whether saying men and women are different is a war crime!

Mamdani is only one of the latest symptoms. Is America in its own pot of soon boiling water?

E Pluribus Unum, (Out of Many, One) Part 2 May 19, 2023 How have we come to this loathsome spot where Americans who have enjoyed every benefit and blessing of the freedom fought and died for by our forefathers and mothers despise it and them? Treasonously working with our enemies to bring about our destruction. Read full story

Briefly:

The United States Department of Homeland Security under the direction of the Biden administration was participating in the full-scale invasion of the United States by 25 million illegal border crossers with the federal government treasonously arranging the operation! Your government has betrayed you!

The transgender grooming tsunami that sprang out of nowhere. An actual industry with Big Pharma making obscene profits!

Illegally changing Title IX, a law passed to protect women, to protect men pretending to be women.

An admitted non-citizen wins as mayor of a U.S. city

Astoundingly, Democratic State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, who previously declared she was living in the U.S. illegally, won the election to become the next mayor of St. Paul, Minnesota.

“I am illegal in this country. My parents are illegal here in this country,” Her said in June during a Minnesota House of Representatives floor debate over Medicaid eligibility for illegal migrants. - Democratic State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her

Hold my beer…

Jose Ceballos, a Mexican citizen, had won reelection as the mayor of Coldwater, Kansas. He not only voted for himself in this election, apparently he also voted in elections in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced election fraud charges against Jose Ceballos on Nov. 5, the day after the 2025 election.

Pledging allegiance to Somolia is becoming common among blue city Democrat candidates

Muslim mayor, aka, “public servant”, of Dearborn Michigan tells Christian Pastor “he is not welcome in this city.”

Abdullah Hammoud, the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, outrageously actually told a citizen who had objections to a street sign honoring someone who praised terrorism:

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud speaks during a City Council meeting in Dearborn, Mich., on Sept. 9, 2025. (City of Dearborn)

Although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here. And the day you move out of the city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of this city.

How depraved have people in this country become?

Brian Thompson, a man with two children is murdered because he is an “evil” CEO and the murderer is a hero and sex symbol.

Luigi Mangione has a massive fanbase, including many young women.John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Charlie Kirk, another man with two small children is murdered for simply debating and voicing his opinions and thousands if not million celebrate.

Jay Jones, a man who advocated the murder of a political opponent and the brutal murder of his children in front of their mother is elected Attorney General of Virginia.

The people of Virginia who previously adamantly voted against the the transgender agenda heinously being imposed on their children are apparently okay with it again!

The Democrat Senate shutdown that deprived American mothers and children of food through WIC, took food out of the mouths of Americans through SNAP, and is depriving federal workers of earned wages for a day’s work, is holding them all hostage to get benefits for illegals and keep the Obamacare scam going. With no goodies, the illegals will leave, and Democrats will lose Congressional districts and yes, votes!

“Shutdowns are terrible. Of course there will be families that are going to suffer,” Clark said in a recorded interview with Fox News. “We take that responsibility very seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have.” - Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA)

It is all here right before your eyes! What are you going to do about it?

Do we realize too late like Europe that we are cooked? Or do we change things before it is too late, and the Republic our Founders created, and Americans suffered and died to preserve, is gone?

Two comments from our Founders

Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters. - Benjamin Franklin

Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other. - John Adams

