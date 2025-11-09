The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Miller's avatar
Marc Miller
3dEdited

With big smiles on their faces not because they are joyful, which they certainly are, but because they realize what fools we are and how easy it is to fool us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Wolosik and others
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
2d

So much excellent information, David! 🙌🏾👏🏾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Wolosik
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Wolosik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture