The media must have mistakenly left out the details😅

(The News Movement) Pretti spitting at ICE agents

(The News Movement) Alex Pretti kicking the taillights out of a govt. Vehicle

Pretti was packing his pistol on that day also

(The News Movement)

The video of the Jan. 13 incident

The video shows how absolutely out of control Pretti was. From spitting at the agents, a felony in itself, to violently kicking the taillight off a federal vehicle. Then violently fighting with agents.

There couldn't be a sharper contrast between two people

Today, by the way, is the anniversary of the signing of the Laken Riley Act that Democrats voted against and boycotted.

This bill requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain certain non-U.S. nationals (aliens under federal law) who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. The bill also authorizes states to sue the federal government for decisions or alleged failures related to immigration enforcement.

Slain Georgia college student, Laken Riley, (left) next to an image of a memorial for Alex Pretti, who was killed by federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis as they conducted deportation operations there (right). (Getty Images/Laken Riley via Facebook)

Who was Laken Riley?

A 22-year-old nursing student with her whole life ahead of her assaulted and murdered by José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal Venezuelan man who had entered the United States under the open borders of Joe Biden, arrested in New York, and released rather than turn him over to ICE!

Prosecutor Sheila Ross said that when Ibarra he came across Riley she “fought” back. When she “refused to be a rape victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock repeatedly.”

On September 8, 2022, Customs and Border Protection officials encountered Ibarra after he crossed the US’s southern border with Mexico near El Paso, Texas, ICE officials told ABC7 in a statement. He was “paroled and released for further processing,” officials said. The agency also said that Ibarra had been arrested by the New York Police Department on September 14, 2023 and was “charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation.” New York officials then released him “before a detainer could be issued,” ICE said. However, the NYPD toldThe Independent that the department has no record of Ibarra’s arrest on file – and so could not confirm whether this account was correct.

Who was Alex Pretti?

A 37-year-old ICU nurse who by evidence of his behavior and actions was a violent insurrectionist bizarrely fighting the federal government to keep the very people like José Antonio Ibarra who brutally murdered Laken Riley in this country! His actions, against his parents’ excellent advice to “go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid.” Like Renee Good, he eventually got himself killed.

From my last post

These Kool Aid drinking rioters assaulting, and now we find meticulously communicating and tracking federal agents like it is some kind of video game. These are useful idiots not realizing they are part of a much larger diabolical plan to destroy America. They have absolutely no concept of what totalitarian reality they are helping to create. And sadly, the lives of Renee Good and Alex Pretti are meaningless to the grand planners, except to publicize as martyrs to enrage the other useful idiots. The more martyrs the better.

And more innocent Americans will be assaulted and killed while useful idiots funded by domestic and foreign sources will continue to commit insurrection unless the Trump administration gets serious and enforces the law.

