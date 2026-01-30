The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

This context shift is kinda wild. The framing completely changes when the spitting and property destruction come into play. I remember covering conflicts where selective editing turned aggressors into victms every time. The Pretti/Riley juxtaposition does highlight how differently we process these stories based on what details make it through the filter.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Wolosik
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
3d

Hadn't seen this--yeesh! 'tis none too "Pretti"--jus' as Renee wuz up ta no Good herself... The "grand planners" goosed 'em all on ta such rabid "glory" & I took a gander at some've their dee-tail'd instructions... planned ta the n'th degree an' these sorry charlies fell fer it. As ya said, the lost lives of these useful idiots mean nuthin'--they're just means to an END (caps intended :-( whelp! )

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Wolosik
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Wolosik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture