Update On Alex Pretti. The Whole Story Behind The Alleged Broken Rib That The Media Omitted
Spitting at federal agents then fighting with them after kicking out the taillight on their vehicle.
The media must have mistakenly left out the details😅
Pretti was packing his pistol on that day also
The video of the Jan. 13 incident
The video shows how absolutely out of control Pretti was. From spitting at the agents, a felony in itself, to violently kicking the taillight off a federal vehicle. Then violently fighting with agents.
There couldn't be a sharper contrast between two people
Today, by the way, is the anniversary of the signing of the Laken Riley Act that Democrats voted against and boycotted.
This bill requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain certain non-U.S. nationals (aliens under federal law) who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. The bill also authorizes states to sue the federal government for decisions or alleged failures related to immigration enforcement.
Who was Laken Riley?
A 22-year-old nursing student with her whole life ahead of her assaulted and murdered by José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal Venezuelan man who had entered the United States under the open borders of Joe Biden, arrested in New York, and released rather than turn him over to ICE!
Prosecutor Sheila Ross said that when Ibarra he came across Riley she “fought” back. When she “refused to be a rape victim, he bashed her skull in with a rock repeatedly.”
On September 8, 2022, Customs and Border Protection officials encountered Ibarra after he crossed the US’s southern border with Mexico near El Paso, Texas, ICE officials told ABC7 in a statement. He was “paroled and released for further processing,” officials said.
The agency also said that Ibarra had been arrested by the New York Police Department on September 14, 2023 and was “charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation.”
New York officials then released him “before a detainer could be issued,” ICE said. However, the NYPD toldThe Independent that the department has no record of Ibarra’s arrest on file – and so could not confirm whether this account was correct.
Who was Alex Pretti?
A 37-year-old ICU nurse who by evidence of his behavior and actions was a violent insurrectionist bizarrely fighting the federal government to keep the very people like José Antonio Ibarra who brutally murdered Laken Riley in this country! His actions, against his parents’ excellent advice to “go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid.” Like Renee Good, he eventually got himself killed.
From my last post
These Kool Aid drinking rioters assaulting, and now we find meticulously communicating and tracking federal agents like it is some kind of video game. These are useful idiots not realizing they are part of a much larger diabolical plan to destroy America. They have absolutely no concept of what totalitarian reality they are helping to create. And sadly, the lives of Renee Good and Alex Pretti are meaningless to the grand planners, except to publicize as martyrs to enrage the other useful idiots. The more martyrs the better.
And more innocent Americans will be assaulted and killed while useful idiots funded by domestic and foreign sources will continue to commit insurrection unless the Trump administration gets serious and enforces the law.
This context shift is kinda wild. The framing completely changes when the spitting and property destruction come into play. I remember covering conflicts where selective editing turned aggressors into victms every time. The Pretti/Riley juxtaposition does highlight how differently we process these stories based on what details make it through the filter.
Hadn't seen this--yeesh! 'tis none too "Pretti"--jus' as Renee wuz up ta no Good herself... The "grand planners" goosed 'em all on ta such rabid "glory" & I took a gander at some've their dee-tail'd instructions... planned ta the n'th degree an' these sorry charlies fell fer it. As ya said, the lost lives of these useful idiots mean nuthin'--they're just means to an END (caps intended :-( whelp! )