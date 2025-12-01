Every day is “Thanksgiving.” Gratitude is a basic Biblical concept

Gratitude in the Bible is more than just being polite. It is acknowledging the fact that everything comes from God's goodness. It is an encouragement for you to have a thankful heart for the untold blessings in your life, even during tough times.

George Washington should have died in battles more than once. He had bullet holes in his coat and hat and horses shot out from under him. But never a scratch. We would not be here except for his leadership in war and afterward.

His integrity was pure, his justice the most inflexible I have ever known, no motives of interest or consanguinity, of friendship or hatred, being able to bias his decision. He was, indeed, in every sense of the words, a wise, a good, and a great man. - Thomas Jefferson on George Washington

A freak storm allowed the Continental Army to drive the British out of Boston.

A freak storm with strong winds followed by a fog allowed Washington and his troops to escape after being trapped on Long Island.

The miraculous crossing at Valley Forge of men, horses and cannons and surprise attack at Trenton which turned the tide of the war.

The beginning of Washington’s Oct. 3, 1789, Thanksgiving Proclamation

Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor—and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”

The weather aided our Revolution many times and even afterward. Did you know a tornado saved Washington DC from total British capture during the War of 1812?

Jefferson on gratitude

And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are of the gift of God? That they are not to be violated but with His wrath? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever.– Thomas Jefferson

So what was the first official Thanksgiving Proclamation of gratitude in America and who made it?

I chanced on this excellent article about our American history.

President Lincoln was the first to declare Thanksgiving as an annual holiday. George Washington was the first president under the Constitution to declare a national day of Thanksgiving. However, Samuel Adams, with the help of two other Continental Congressmen, was the first to declare a National Day of Thanksgiving for America as an independent nation.

The time was the fall of 1777. Overall, it seemed that things were not going well for the United States. Americans lost the Battle of Brandywine on September 11.

Philadelphia fell and Congress evacuated first to Lancaster then York Pennsylvania. Washington and his troops retreated west also and ended up enduring the bitter conditions at Valley Forge.

Meanwhile, on October 7, 1777, there was a victory at Saratoga, New York. Samuel Adams of Boston, a key leader in American independence, saw that we as a nation could rejoice in this act of Providence (God). So---with the help of fellow Continental Congressmen, Rev. John Witherspoon of New Jersey, and Richard Henry Lee of Virginia---Samuel Adams wrote up our country’s first Thanksgiving declaration as an independent nation.

Samuel Adams et al. wrote in that First National Thanksgiving Proclamation, November 1, 1777: “…it is the indispensable Duty of all Men to adore the superintending Providence of Almighty God; to acknowledge with Gratitude their Obligation to him for Benefits received, and to implore such further Blessings as they stand in Need of.” As humans, as Christians, we should be grateful. They continue, “And it having pleased him in his abundant Mercy, not only to continue to us the innumerable Bounties of his common Providence; but also to smile upon us in the Prosecution of a just and necessary War, for the Defense and Establishment of our unalienable Rights and Liberties; particularly in that he hath been pleased, in so great a Measure, to prosper the Means used for the Support of our Troops, and to crown our Arms with most signal success.” I think it’s fair to say that Adams, Witherspoon, and Lee were looking for the good news (the Saratoga victory) in a sea of bad news (American setbacks, the latest of which was the defeat at Brandywine). They continue: “It is therefore recommended to the legislative or executive Powers of these UNITED STATES to set apart THURSDAY, the eighteenth Day of December next, for SOLEMN THANKSGIVING and PRAISE.” And what were the Americans to do during that day of Thanksgiving and praise? To confess “their manifold sins…that it may please GOD through the Merits of JESUS CHRIST, mercifully to forgive and blot them out of Remembrance; That it may please him graciously to afford his Blessing on the Governments of these States respectively, and prosper the public Council of the whole.”

Samuel Adams was a rather rambunctious Founding Father. He helped organize the famous Boston Tea party. He was also an eloquent and skilled speaker who found a reason for celebration and gratitude to God in a time of despair. I urge you to read some of his other writings.

Remember:

The attack on our American history and traditions is never-ending. However, this time I think I was left speechless. According to Biden, we do not celebrate the national holiday, Thanksgiving, which President Abraham Lincoln on Oct. 3, 1863, issued in a proclamation. Later signed into law as a federal holiday making the fourth Thursday of November Thanksgiving by President Franklin Roosevelt on Nov. 26, 1941, to give thanks to God, the maker and giver of all things. We were now supposed to celebrate “Friendsgiving”, the Thanksgiving alternative”?

This is what you were supposed to talk about at your non-Thanksgiving dinner!

In addition to distorting our history, The extreme left is always dividing and polarizing America. After the 2016 election, if family voted for Trump, you were supposed to disown them. Never let grandparents see their grandchildren again.

Next was the covid plandemic, where for the first time in history, the WELL were quarantined just like the sick, which guaranteed the ensuing collapse of society. Family gatherings were forbidden! PERIOD! The second-year gatherings were magnanimously allowed if you “fulfilled all the criteria”, AND brought your own utensils, dishes and things to eat!

Gratitude as opposed to “Tax the rich, feed the poor

‘Til there are no rich no more” THEN WHAT?

A ridiculous lyric from a 1971 song by the group “Ten Years After” called “I'd Love To Change The World.” The song talks about overpopulation, rich and poor, racism and war. But each stanza ends with the pathetic line, “I’d love to change the world, But I don’t know what to do, So I’ll leave it up to you.”

This Marxist/Socialist idea that the rich are evil and got rich because they stole it from the poor has tragically become embedded like a tick in America, and more so all the time. Example, Islamofascist Mamdani winning in New York because New Yorkers shamefully sat out the election, and the societal leeches showed up for the promised goodies that will be extracted by force from the rich. They did that in Venezuela and we see how it turned out.

“You're communicating with me on your computer. People in other countries would be grateful just to have….shoes.”

A loose quotation from Jerry Doyle, who was a corporate airline pilot and Wall Street trader before he became an actor and later syndicated radio host, when confronted with an email about his wealth. That was his reply. He offered to fly the critic to Ireland to sit down, have a Guinness, and have a discussion.

A comment on wealth

Many people think, especially in the West, that having money makes you happy. I think it must be harder to be happy if you are wealthy because you may find it difficult to see God: you’ll have too many other things to think about. However, if God has given you this gift of wealth, then use it for his purpose-help others, help the poor, create jobs, give work to others. Don’t waste your wealth. - Mother Theresa

Examples of the supposedly educated “woke” who don’t realize how they should actually be thankful for the “white colonizers”

University of California – Davis, the so-called California History-Social Science Project hosted an event last week called “Decolonizing Thanksgiving in the Classroom.”

Washington University published a press release promoting an event that “highlights and honors the way different cultures recognize and understand Thanksgiving, both as part of their history and as a tradition brought into the present day.”

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, on Tuesday reportedly invited students to the “4th annual Thanksgiving Myth-busting” dinner that’s geared toward “continuing our exploration of the narratives justifying land grabs via colonialism.”

University of Massachusetts, which reportedly refers to Thanksgiving as a “Day of Mourning” in an announcement to the DEI portion of its website.

The Berkeley Unified School District in California likewise distributed a “Rethinking Thanksgiving Teaching Guide” that referred to Thanksgiving with the term “mourning” and asked readers to consider the “painful legacy” and “nuanced perspectives” of the holiday.

What wouldn’t exist if “white colonizers” never came to America? A short list…

First of all, horses were brought back to North America in the 1500’s and in all of North and South America, the wheel didn’t exist, which left you walking and dragging things around.

Serbian American Nikoli Tesla invented alternating electric current which built the world as we know it today.

Scottish Canadian then American, Alexander Graham Bell, invented the telephone which innovated communication.

Orville and Wilbur Wright, two Ohio bicycle mechanics, who didn’t finish high school, invented human powered flight. Otherwise, we would still be walking, driving or sailing.

Jack Kirby of Texas Instruments invented the first computer chip. No cell phones, computers, etc., possible without it.

What are you grateful for?

A drone recorded the aftermath of a tornado that had hit the towns of Ellersie and Waverly Hall in Georgia. Image Credit: YouTube / Matt Gillespie

The first thing you should be grateful for is the gift of life from your Creator:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

When you arise in the morning, think of what a privilege it is to be alive, to think, to enjoy, to love.– Marcus Aurelius

When friends or acquittances dreaded their 30th, 40th, etc., birthdays, I remind them of the alternative. When I reflect, I marvel at the times I should have died and remember that there is a plan and a purpose bigger than you. God’s ultimate gift to you is your life. Your gift back to him is what you choose to do with it.

On the gift of life

We are here to be witnesses of love and to celebrate life, because life has been created in the image of God. Life is to love and be loved. - Mother Theresa

A tragic commentary on the gift of life

A poor young woman on social media furious that she was alive. She didn’t ask to be born. She feels she doesn’t need to learn, work, or anything else because we owe it to her to take care of her because she never asked to be born!

On the abomination of abortion

And if we can accept that a mother can kill her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another? We should be surprised when we hear about murders, deaths, wars and hate in the world today. - Mother Theresa

A commentary on our shameful American society. Life is worth so little that evil officials allow evil individuals to get away with murder, rape, or even allowing someone arrested seventy-two times previously, back on the street to light a young woman on fire! Fortunately, people put the fire out unlike New York.

Six elected officials sworn to uphold the Constitution incited insurrection by telling troops and other government officials to disobey “illegal orders” yet couldn’t give any examples. The President was also accused of turning troops on Americans. Former CIA operative now Senator Slotkin actually said this Oct. 29 at the Brookings Institute:

And it’s only a matter of time before things get worse. By estimation, we’re about two weeks away from a bloody incident that spirals out of control.

Two National Guard ambushed in Washington DC! Coincidence? There are no coincidences!

Your list should include many other things to be thankful for

Your mother and father, your wife or husband, your children, living in a free country, (so far, it got shaky from 2021 till 2024), a dream job, etc. Your life may also have great challenges. A thankful and grateful heart will help you get through them.

Every day should be a day of Thanksgiving and gratitude, even when terrible things happen

Sarah Beckstrom with Adam's brother's Dutch shepherd named Major. Courtesy Adam Carr

By all accounts Sarah Beckstrom was a beautiful person with a kind and loving heart. She graduated high school with honors and joined the West Virginia National Guard on June 26, 2023, with the intention, according to her former boyfriend, Adam Carr, that it would be a steppingstone to her ambition of becoming an FBI agent. She was assigned to 863rd Military Police Company and deployed to D.C. in August of this year, when Trump ordered troops to the capital as part of a federal operation known as the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission.”

Carr, 20, who started dating Beckstrom in high school, remembered her as “one of the most forgiving people” he had ever met. “She doesn’t even have to know you and she’ll do anything for you,” Carr said in an interview with NBC News on Friday. Beckstrom loved exploring the outdoors, Carr said. In photos shared with NBC News, Beckstrom can be seen hunting deer, and roasting marshmallows over a backyard fire.

He mentioned she would get up hours before she had to be at work to make his work lunch for him. He told her she didn't have to but that never stopped her.

Carr said Beckstrom initially did not want to go to the capital because she was concerned about feeling lonely away from home. “She hated it. She cried about it,” he said. But with time, she came to enjoy the deployment and bonded with other troops. Her military colleagues nicknamed her “Becky,” he said. In her spare time, he said, she visited monuments and museums, taking pictures and soaking up D.C.’s history. She was especially interested in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, he said.

She could have come home but decided to stay longer in Washington.

She was the sweetest girl. She was hard not to love. You loved her the minute you met her. - Eva Carr, Adam’s mother

Before being deployed, Sarah worked for a community health center that serves people with mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

The fact that she chose both to enlist in the National Guard and to work at a community behavioral health center is testament to her passion for helping others. - Seneca Health Services CEO Marcie Vaughan

Praised and honored for her service

Acknowledge Sarah's tragic death and be grateful for her example of an outstanding life.

At the hour of death when we come face-to-face with God, we are going to be judged on love; not how much we have done, but how much love we put into the doing.―Mother Teresa

I think God and Sarah will have much to talk about.

And be grateful America still has young people willing to serve rather than take.

