The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
5d

Praying they do what’s RIGHT BY THE Constitution , not by their personal views enough of that shit!

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5d

I believe the Supreme Court will rule correctly on this. I hope so. It is very clear really.

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