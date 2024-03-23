The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

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Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
Mar 24, 2024

So anti-WOKE! Nice.

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1 reply by David Wolosik
Jason A Clark's avatar
Jason A Clark
Mar 24, 2024

It seems impossible that we can come back from where we are now. If the corruption and collusion in the uniparty was still a secret we might be able to return to a place where we could pretend everything is fine.

But there's no unseeing what has been seen over the last 7 or 8 years. They went too far and overplayed their hand. Now, there are only two choices: total victory or total defeat.

Either we will overthrow tyranny again and salvage something from the ashes or we will fall fully into enslavement and eventual destruction.

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