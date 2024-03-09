Politico reporter Heidi Przybyla claimed that Christians who believe rights are derived from God are "Christian nationalists."

Image source: X screenshot...

Speaking on MSNBC, Przybyla claimed that former President Donald Trump is surrounding himself with an "extremist element" of Christians, whom she identified as "Christian nationalists." That's when things got weird. According to Przybyla, there is one belief that all so-called Christian nationalists share. "[T]he thing that unites them as Christian nationalists — not Christians, by the way, because Christian nationalist is very different — is that they believe that our rights as Americans, as all human beings, don't come from any earthly authority. They don't come from Congress. They don't come to the Supreme Court. They come from God." The "problem" with believing that rights come from God, Przybyla claimed, is that "men" misapply "so-called natural law" to oppose progressive issues, like abortion, sex education in schools, IVF, and gay marriage.

Good news. If you believe rights come from God, you are in good company:

For a start, the 56 brave men and a brave woman who signed this:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,

In fact, apparently America was founded by Christians “Just the facts, ma'am”

It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians; not on religions, but on the gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here. - The Trumpet Voice of Freedom, piii, Patrick Henry

The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity. I will avow that I then believed, and now believe, that those general principles of Christianity are as eternal and immutable as the existence and attributes of God. - John Adams in a letter to Thomas Jefferson, June 28, 1813

I am a real Christian – that is to say, a disciple of the doctrines of Jesus Christ. - The Writings of Thomas Jefferson, page 385

The gospel of Jesus Christ prescribes the wisest rules for just conduct in every situation of life. Happy they who are enabled to obey them in all situations! - The Autobiography of Benjamin Rush, pg. 165 - 166

I have carefully examined the evidences of the Christian religion, and if I was sitting as a juror upon its authenticity I would unhesitatingly give my verdict in its favor. - Alexander Hamilton, Famous American Statesmen, pg. 126

Every civil government is based upon some religion or philosophy of life. Education in a nation will propagate the religion of that nation. In America, the foundational religion was Christianity. And it was sown in the hearts of Americans through the home and private and public schools for centuries. Our liberty, growth, and prosperity was the result of a Biblical philosophy of life. Our continued freedom and success is dependent on our educating the youth of America in the principles of Christianity. - Noah Webster

What supposedly is so dangerous about Christian nationalism? Let's ask that “unbiased” source of information Wikipedia

Christian nationalism is a type of religious nationalism that is affiliated with Christianity. It primarily focuses on the internal politics of society, such as legislating civil and criminal laws that reflect their view of Christianity and the role of religion/s in political and social life.

That sounds like Ibram Kendi's ridiculous definition of “racism”!

A collection of racist policies that lead to racial inequity that are substantiated by racist ideas. - Ibram X Kendi

What do Christian nationalists support?

A continuation in the perversion of the 1st Amendment regarding religion by omitting the second part:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;

Then we get to some good stuff

Author Bradley Onishi has described this theologically-infused political ideology as a "national renewal project that envisions a pure American body that is heterosexual, white, native-born, that speaks English as a first language, and that is thoroughly patriarchal."[23] Experts say that Christian-associated support for right-wing politicians and social policies, such as legislation which is related to immigration, gun control and poverty is best understood as Christian nationalism, rather than evangelicalism per se.[26][28]

Notice the conflation of Aryan Nation/Klu Klux Klan, etc., ideas of “white, native-born,” linked to “right-wing politicians and social policies, such as legislation regarding immigration, gun control and poverty.”

Again, conflating un-Christian ideas with sound ones. Of course, they need to include the ever more apparently staged Jan. 6 psyop.

Fun fact: Regarding “revisionist history”, actually, the KKK was formed as the military branch of the Democrat party after the Civil War. Jim Crow Laws were passed by Democrats. Practically all black voters were Republicans till Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President.

Then the gloves come off

The Congressional Freethought Caucus hosted a virtual briefing of the report on March 17, 2022, called “God is On Our Side: White Christian Nationalism and the Capitol Insurrection.” Speakers included: Amanda Tyler, Executive Director, Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty; Dr. Samuel L. Perry, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Oklahoma; Dr. Jemar Tisby, Speaker, Historian, & Author of The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism; and Andrew Seidel, Vice President of Strategic Communications at Americans United for the Separation of Church and State. On March 18, 2022, Seidel delivered written testimony to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, and opened by quoting a statement he originally made on September 19, 2019 at the Religion News Association conference in Las Vegas: “Christian Nationalism is the biggest threat to America today. An existential threat to a government of the people, for the people, and by the people” (emphasis mine)

An oxymoron: The Congressional Freethought Caucus formed by Jerod Huffman and Jamie Raskin was established to promote policy solutions based on reason and science, and to defend the secular character of government.

Without further investigating the others at this time, I will say it was clever to link the American Church to racism.

Bottom line. Everything including interaction with the fraudulent Jan.6 Committee was to get you to the outrageous conclusion I bolded.

Political analyst Jared Yates Sexton has said: "Republicans recognize that QAnon and Christian nationalism are invaluable tools" and that these belief systems "legitimize antidemocratic actions, political violence, and widespread oppression", which he calls an "incredible threat" that extends beyond Trumpism.[52]

The preposterous cherry on the top.

Rabid Left-wing Rob Reiner produced a movie about the Christian Nationalist threat to “democracy”

Fun fact: America is actually a Constitutional Republic, “Meathead”!

A previous movie by the director Dan Partland tells you all you need to know. “Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump”, conveniently released in August of 2020. It raised questions of Trump's mental acuity, (to hide that Biden's lack thereof was already showing), with the incessant yada, yada Trump was Hitler and Mussolini combined.

From USA TODAY Opinion by Daniel Darling “What is Christian nationalism? Here's what Rob Reiner's new movie gets wrong.”

Fears of Christian nationalism have spawned a burgeoning subgenre of books, conferences and journal articles. One widely cited survey, which included sloppily expansive definitions, found that a whopping 51% of Americans were Christian nationalists. And the new documentary "God & Country," scheduled for release Friday and produced by Hollywood mogul Rob Reiner, warns in ominous tones about the nationalists lurking around every corner.

Still, the term itself has been employed to incorporate seemingly any Christian engagement in the public square. Even Michael Wear, former faith outreach coordinator for President Barack Obama, has shared his concerns about the way "Christian nationalism" is used in an overly expansive way.

Andrew Walker, a Baptist scholar, rightly pleads: “Convince me that your skepticism about Christian nationalism isn’t just a cover for wanting Christians out of politics and out of power. Convince me that Christian nationalism is not just another progressive epithet hurled against conservative Christians.”

Being a Christian opposing extremism does not automatically make you the bad guy. Some examples:

Acknowledging America’s profoundly Christian roots is not extreme.

Affirming the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution which contains the Bill of Rights is not extreme.

Affirming that the public practice of your faith is as much a bedrock of American freedom as is your freedom of speech.

Affirming the scientific fact that human life begins at conception.

Logically affirming it is absurd a man can become a woman or visa-versa. Not having the courage to define what a man or a woman are makes you pathetic.

It is insane and evil leaving it up to children to decide which gender they are. Those who promote this, and then through drugs or surgery violate children’s bodies, need prosecuted. Period!

Exposing children to all sorts of sexual perversion is criminal.

Loving your country and acknowledging we are under an active invasion to destroy us does not make you a racist, xenophobe, etc.

Where did the “Christian nationalism” bogeyman come from? Possibly “an aggressive kind of nationalism" wasn't scary enough

Obama fled the country after Trump was inaugurated. While in Indonesia, Obama said some countries had adopted “an aggressive kind of nationalism” and “increased resentment of minority groups.”

“It’s been clear for a while that the world is at a crossroads. At an inflection point,” Obama said, telling a Jakarta crowd stories of how much the capital had improved since he lived there as a child.

But he also said that increased prosperity had been accompanied by new global problems, adding that as the world confronts issues ranging from inequality to terrorism, some countries – both developed and less developed – had adopted a more aggressive and isolationist stance.

If we don’t stand up for tolerance and moderation and respect for others, if we begin to doubt ourselves and all that we have accomplished, then much of the progress that we have made will not continue.

“What we will see is more and more people arguing against democracy, we will see more and more people who are looking to restrict freedom of the press, and we’ll see more intolerance, more tribal divisions, more ethnic divisions, and religious divisions and more violence,” Obama asserted.

Contrast that with what President Trump said on the same day about “Rights coming from God”

“America is a land rich with heroes,” said Trump at the event, which included wounded warriors who are patients at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

“We all bleed the same red blood,” said Trump, promising an adoring crowd that America would “win again.”

“Since the signing of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago, America always affirmed that liberty comes from our Creator. Our rights are given to us by God, and no earthly force can ever take those rights away. That is why my administration is transferring power out of Washington and returning that power back where it belongs — to the people,” Trump said.

“Our religious liberty is enshrined in the very first amendment in the Bill of Rights. The American founders invoked our creator four times in the Declaration of Independence,” the president said. “Benjamin Franklin reminded his colleagues at the Constitutional Convention to begin by bowing their heads in prayer. Inscribed on our currency are the words: ‘In God We Trust.’”

Oddly, killing and injuring people and police and actually burning cities is not considered “a threat to our sacred democracy“

Another “mostly peaceful” protest

From Legal Insurrection:

The summer Anifa/BLM 2020 riots resulted in some 15 times more injured police officers, 30 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 1,300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot. George Floyd rioters were found to have used more sophisticated and dangerous tactics than did the Capitol rioters, and in some cases weapons of greater lethality.

25 people were killed.

The Insurance Information Institute has compiled property damage claims from the Antifa/BLM riots of 2020 which surpassed $2 billion, making them the costliest riots in US history.

The Major Cities Chiefs Association released a report that 574 riots took place across America between May 25 and July 31 of 2020 after the death of George Floyd. The report states that “more than 2,000 officers sustained injuries in the line of duty.”

In fact, more than 60,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in the line of duty in 2020, including more than 40 who were killed, according to the FBI.

Despite being obvious major domestic terrorists, neither group is listed as such by the Department of Justice. However, parents peacefully voicing their opinions at school board meetings, traditional Catholics and now other practicing Christians characterized as Christian nationalists are considered dangerous terrorist threats to America.

Next, white rural rage, the other new bogeyman to demonize and divide Americans

Resistance to tyranny becomes the Christian and social duty of each individual. ... Continue steadfast and, with a proper sense of your dependence on God, nobly defend those rights which heaven gave, and no man ought to take from us. - John Hancock, History of the United States of America, Vol. II, page 299

