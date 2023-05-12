First design for the Great Seal of the United States by Pierre Eugene du Simitiere after First Committee Specifications, 1776, Library of Congress

Front (left) and rear (right), images of The Great Seal eventually adopted by Congress in 1782 as our nation’s official motto. The Latin phrase reminds us that from the original Thirteen Colonies emerged a single nation.

From George Washington's Fairwell Address (1796)

Every American has a duty to read George Washington's Farewell Address in its entirety. Especially our elected public servants. The love he had for America! The absolute humility he had as a leader. The wisdom it conveys to us on how to preserve what their toil and blood achieved for us. This part explains the secret to their success.

The unity of government which constitutes you one people is also now dear to you. It is justly so, for it is a main pillar in the edifice of your real independence, the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad; of your safety; of your prosperity; of that very liberty which you so highly prize. But as it is easy to foresee that, from different causes and from different quarters, much pains will be taken, many artifices employed to weaken in your minds the conviction of this truth; as this is the point in your political fortress against which the batteries of internal and external enemies will be most constantly and actively (though often covertly and insidiously) directed, it is of infinite moment that you should properly estimate the immense value of your national union to your collective and individual happiness; that you should cherish a cordial, habitual, and immovable attachment to it; accustoming yourselves to think and speak of it as of the palladium of your political safety and prosperity; watching for its preservation with jealous anxiety; discountenancing whatever may suggest even a suspicion that it can in any event be abandoned; and indignantly frowning upon the first dawning of every attempt to alienate any portion of our country from the rest, or to enfeeble the sacred ties which now link together the various parts. For this you have every inducement of sympathy and interest. Citizens, by birth or choice, of a common country, that country has a right to concentrate your affections. The name of American, which belongs to you in your national capacity, must always exalt the just pride of patriotism more than any appellation derived from local discriminations. With slight shades of difference, you have the same religion, manners, habits, and political principles. You have in a common cause fought and triumphed together; the independence and liberty you possess are the work of joint counsels, and joint efforts of common dangers, sufferings, and successes.

Theodore Roosevelt 111 years later

Between 1900 and 1915, more than 15 million immigrants arrived in the United States. That was about equal to the number of immigrants who had arrived in the previous 40 years combined. In 1910, three-fourths of New York City's population were either immigrants or first-generation Americans (i.e., the sons and daughters of immigrants).

The new wave were mostly coming from non-English speaking countries, especially Italy, Poland, and Russia. Quite different in culture and language from the United States, and many immigrants had difficulty adjusting to life here.

They settled in the cities, which were already short on jobs, housing and public services. President Roosevelt was just reiterating what Washington said about being an American and where your loyalty should be.

In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American … There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag … We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language … and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people. — Theodore Roosevelt, 1907

Alexis de Tocqueville amazed at Americans forming and joining groups

Alexis de Tocqueville and his friend Gustave de Beaumont in 1831 originally came to study the prison system in America. Alexis de Tocqueville ended up writing books on America, its people, customs and government, from the regular folks all the way up to interviewing President Andrew Jackson. Basically, what made America tick. He theorized on America's future success or failure and why. Democracy in America, Volume 1 and Volume 2 is arguably one of the three most important books on America political life, the Federalist Papers and Anti-Federalist Papers being the other ones. Volume 1 was published in 1835 and the second in 1840.

De Tocqueville thought it remarkable how often Americans joined together in various organizations which he called associations. "Americans of all ages, all stations of life and all types of disposition are forever forming associations," he wrote. "There are not only commercial and industrial associations in which all take part, but others of a thousand types-religious, moral, serious, futile, very general and very limited, immensely large and very minute." De Tocqueville went on to observe that Americans naturally formed groups when they wanted to hold a celebration, found a church, build a school, distribute books or do almost anything else. "Finally, if they want to proclaim a truth or propagate some feeling ...they form an association. In every case, at the head of any new undertaking, where in France you would find the government ... in the United States you are sure to find an association."

From the very beginning Americans formed groups to solve problems or have fellowship with each other for a myriad of reasons or interests. They joined together to celebrate their individual cultures, religions, etc. However, they were all American citizens who were willing to go to any length for the good and protection of THEIR common country and home, America!

Parades and Celebrations

Americans had parades and celebrations to commemorate important days:

Flag Day - How many Americans still know what date and what flag day is? (June 14) There were always Flag Day parades.

Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day - Every year there were parades. Unfortunately, the old Vets who kept the tradition are dying off with fewer younger Americans following in their footsteps. The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed just 43 percent were aware Memorial Day is a holiday honoring those who died in service while in the US Armed Forces. Twenty-eight percent mistakenly believed Memorial Day was a holiday honoring all military veterans who have served in the US Armed Forces — which is actually Veterans Day.



On this Memorial Day, as our nation honors its unbroken line of fallen heroes -- and I see many of them in the audience here today -- our sense of patriotism is particularly strong. - Obama speech on Memorial Day, May 27, 2008

Obama actually did this twice! Again, on May 23, 2009, in his Memorial Day radio address when he told Americans:

people can honor veterans by sending a letter or care package to troops overseas, volunteering at health clinics or taking supplies to a homeless Veterans center. He said it could also mean something as simple as saying “thank you” to a veteran walking by on the street.

He knows the Alinsky playbook forward and backward…

American patriotic holidays and traditions? …Not so much. - Exceller

Groups and entities that promote American values

There are thousands of groups of Americans of all nationalities, religious affiliations, etc., that perform numerous charitable and good works. Here are a few I am familiar with:

The Polish Falcon of America

Established in 1887 as a youth-focused gymnastic society on Chicago’s near north side. Its creation came with the blessings of the leaders of the fledging Polish immigrant community of the day.

Leaders envisioned the Falcons as a sort of youth-oriented adjunct operating within and supported by the PNA, but at the same time retaining the organization’s powerful patriotic thrust.

In 1912, the merger with the PNA was terminated and the Falcons Alliance was re-established as a reunified and fully independent organization with its National Headquarters moved from Chicago to Pittsburgh, Pa.

There were 160 nests in 1979 and 82 in 2016.

Membership is open to people of Polish or Slavic descent, or the spouses of same, who are between 16 and 60 years old, of good moral character, and mentally and physically sound.

I have many good memories from the local Polish Falcons.

The Sons and Daughters of Italy

A national organization of men and women who represent the estimated 17 million Americans of Italian heritage, dedicated to promoting the culture, traditions, language, the legacy of their ancestors, and their contributions to the U.S. and the world.

Founded in 1905 as a mutual aid society for the early Italian immigrants. Its missions include encouraging the study of Italian language and culture in American schools and universities; preserving Italian American traditions, culture, history and heritage; and promoting closer cultural relations between the United States and Italy.

Many friends who lived in the adjoining Italian ethnic neighborhood of Bloomfield back in Pittsburgh belonged to the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks

The Elks organization was founded in New York City on February 16, 1868 under the name "Jolly Corks" by 15 actors, entertainers and others associated with the theater. In ensuing years, membership expanded to other professions.

Founded "To promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship."

A generous charitable foundation that each year gives millions in scholarships, an inspiration to youth, a friend to veterans and more.

Boys and girls clubs and groups

The Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Boys & Girls Clubs of America began in 1860 with four women in Hartford, Connecticut - Mary Goodwin, Alice Goodwin, Elizabeth Hammersley and Louisa Bushnell. Believing that boys who roamed the streets should have a positive alternative, with character development as the cornerstone of the experience, the Club focused on capturing boys’ interests, improving their behavior and increasing their personal expectations and goals. A cause was born.

To recognize the fact that girls are a part of our cause, the national organization’s name was changed to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 1990.

In a typical year, Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe haven for 3.6 million youth, giving them an opportunity to discover their great futures.

Boy Scouts of America

Since its inception in 1910, more than 130 million young men and women have participated in the BSA’s youth programs. More than 35 million adult volunteers have helped carry out the BSA’s mission.

Traditional Scouting programs are operated by local chartering organizations, such as religious institutions, clubs, civic associations, and educational organizations, which implement the Scouting program for youth within their communities. These units are led entirely by volunteers appointed by the chartering organization, who are supported by local councils using both volunteers and paid professional staff.

Cub Scouts are the younger version of the group for kids kindergarten to 5th grade.

I know you have heard all the bad news about Boy Scouts of America. That is only a small unfortunate aspect of the Boy Scouts. My brother, friends and I joined the Scouts and had some memorable life experiences. Many city people, including our parents, did not camp and go into the outdoors and learn how to survive in them. In addition, all the other activities to participate in and earn Merit Badges with your proficiency. That is why we joined the Scouts. I still remember the Oath and Law:

Scout Oath: On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.

Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.

Friends of the Library

Friends of the Library are non-profit, (501c3), charitable groups made up of volunteers created to support the libraries in their communities financially and culturally. Political support is complicated and not recommended. I know this because I was President of the Oroville, WA Friends for five years. We held numerous fund-raising events such as book sales, dinners with auctions, booked live entertainment with drawings using generous donations from local businesses and received grants for different library projects. It took 20 years, but we were able to raise enough money to co-fund with the city an extensive renovation of the library.

Oroville, WA public library

Oroville, WA public library renovation.

I am sure you either belong to or know of many philanthropic or charitable groups formed for the betterment of America. In part 2, I will detail groups and entities whose whole objective is to destroy America. Here is a preview:

Washington state legalizes child kidnapping and mutilation

In the ongoing onslaught to destroy the family, the core building block of America, the Democrat majority Washington State Legislature and Governor Inslee, in the running for the dumbest politician in America, passed legislation that runaway children will be allowed to live with strangers and undergo 'gender transitions' without parental notification.

SB 5599 maintains the current state law that insists licensed programs and organizations such as youth shelters must “contact the youth’s parent within seventy-two hours, but preferably within twenty-four hours, following the time that the youth is admitted to the shelter or other licensed organization’s program.” However, such notifications may be bypassed “if there are compelling reasons not to notify the parent,” in which case a state’s Department of Children, Youth and Families must be informed of the situation. The same guidelines apply to unlicensed programs such as individuals or homeless and youth shelters.

Of course, you would protect a child from further abuse. However, “compelling reasons” has been expanded to:

when a minor is seeking or receiving protected health care services. These so-called “health care services” include puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and surgeries in the name of “gender transition,” as well as abortions.



Your confused children will now be at the mercy of the state! What about devious kids who are pretending, and will play the game just to get back at their parents?

Part 2 next week….

