The Whole American Catalog

jacquelyn sauriol
Feb 24, 2023Edited

I think my parents were quite committed to making sure none of their kids had to have calloused hands, ever had to 'dig ditches', do hard physical work. (They had to do hard work growing up) . But I don't think they thought about the ramifications of this kind of thinking, how it can create a we-them sort of mentality, and how it robs people of a certain kind of maturity, physical confidence. I only gained that confidence after I chose to take on jobs that involved physical labor, sweat. Life lesson (Sports were supposed to suffice, but that didn't really work imo.)

1 reply by David Wolosik
carolyn kostopoulos
Feb 25, 2023

i really fear for the future

1 reply by David Wolosik
