The Whole American Catalog

The Whole American Catalog

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick R Smith's avatar
Frederick R Smith
Oct 14, 2022

This is so important to know and pass along. It is so inhuman and real terror applied to Americans. Meanwhile.....

Local police are nasty (defund!), but knee-bending national police are good. Likewise, legacy media, nasty neo-cons, and collectivists ignore 18 deaths and nearly $2 billion (and counting) in damage committed by Antifa in partnership with Burn-Loot-Mayhem (ABLM). That was and continues to this day as a Luciferian firey but mostly peaceful progressive-puss-oozing protest. For the height of insult, the Borg’s central processor directs its robot cell leaders not to prosecute ABLM members. Meanwhile, the full force of the “law” shall be laser-focused on non-WOKE folk to include incarceration as political prisoners under the torture of solitary confinement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Wolosik and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Wolosik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture