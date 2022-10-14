DC Political Prisoners Request Transfer to Guantanamo
Where they would be treated as human beings
In a previous post, I wrote about the numerous violations of the Constitutional rights of the political prisoners that were held in the Washington DC prison. I said they could hope to be so lucky as to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay, jokingly referred to by the late Rush Limbaugh as “Club Gitmo”, where you even have chefs catering to your personal dietary needs.
That human beings are being treated the way they are is outrageous. That American citizens inside the United States are being treated this way ought to make every Americans’ blood boil with outrage and disgust!
Reading a PJ Media article by Robert Spencer, I became aware that the prisoners have written a letter detailing their inhumane treatment in an American prison to “Gestapo Chief” Eric Garland and request to be transferred to Guantanamo, where they will at least be treated like human beings.
This is the original handwritten version on Scribd.
This is a transcribed version courtesy Gateway Pundit/ Jim Holt:
When one considers a society that distinguishes itself upo the standards of a “First World Country” allocation among the other numerous Nations around the globe, while informing its citizens that they belong to a country that ensures “Liberty and Justice for All”, it’s difficult to imagine then, that The United States of America, supposedly the wealthiest Nation on the planet, would subjugate its own citizens to that of incarceration and injustice instead, all while administering medieval standards of living to the agonizing occupants of its “Correctional Facilities”.
A more accurate terminology to describe the facility and the staff that this letter has escaped the clutches of that you now read, would be to call this location an “Evisceration Facility”, of the body, mind and soul, operating as an abomination to The Law and to its Nation’s Government, which ironically lies only a handful of blocks away.
For nothing is being corrected within the forsaken concrete walls of The District of Columbia Jail. Its woeful captives are all but slowly murdered in every way except for their very soul being ripped from their famished chests on behalf of this mercilessly sinister institution.
As prisoners of this Jail, we have witnessed the horrendous treatment and have been personally afflicted by the hellacious conditions this Jail insists on tormenting its traumatized guests with.
Though words will always fall short of an accurate depiction of the magnitude of pandemonium that every prisoner within these walls has had no choice but to endure, what follows is a collection of repeated offenses this Correctional Facility habitually submits upon its captives. For if this pale dungeon of Human Rights Violations dared to summon any honesty of hard choice pertaining to the abhorrent atrocities that take place behind these unforgiving doors, they should erect a sign above the front gate that says, “Abandon All Hope, Yee Who Enter Here”.
The destitute and desperate prisoners of 1901 D St.
SE, Washington D.C. 20003 have and will continue to endure a combination of any and all of the following:
Begging for Help / Water / Medical Aid / Mercy through a 4 inch by 10 inch window of cold metal doors
No Visitations
No Religious Services
No Attorney Access
Mail delayed 3-4 months prior to delivery
Laundry returning with brown stains, pubic hair, and or reeking of ripe urine
Worms found in salad of “Meals”
Inadequate calorie count of “Meals”
Complete lack of nourishment in “Meals”
Loss of Head Hair due to malnourishment of “Meals”
Loss of Eye Sight due to malnourishment of “Meals”
Suffering from Scurvy due to malnourishment of “Meals”
Blatant extortion via commissary in order to maintain health and or body weight
Rust in the Water
Rust in jagged metal desks in Cells
Rust on metal cages near face on small windows of Cells
Black Mold on walls of Cells
Black Mold on floors of Cells
Black Mold in vents of Cells
Broken Sinks in Cells
Broken toilets that either wont flush or repeatedly explode in Cells
Cockroaches in Cell / Cell Block
Mice in Cell / Cell Block
Black Mold on floors and walls of showers in Cell Block
Black Sewer Flies in the Shower
Denial of basic cleaning equipment to sanitize Living Space
Denial of personal grooming allowed, forced to use Nair on head and face that leaves chemical burns on skin
Stuck in Cells for 9 days without shower
Improper Medical Care
Medical Care arriving months later, or none at all!
Lead Paint inside Cell / Cell Block
No Access to Discovery
No Legal Support such as laptops, printers, copiers
Denial of Legal Mentors
Vaccine Requirements for Visitations
Vaccine Requirements for Visitors
Vaccine Requirements for Haircuts
Vaccine Requirements for Religious Services
Vaccine Requirements for speaking with Lawyers in person
C.R.T. Propaganda on Tablets
Re-Education Propaganda on Tablets
Lack of Legal Documentation on Tablets
Racially Biased information on Tablets
Removal of Internet Access / Booster for Educational Tablets
Solitary Confinement for 25 ½ hours or more at a time
Outdoor Rec denied arbitrarily
Entry to Congressmen & Women who came to check on us Denied
Repeatedly Mocked and or Insulted for our skin color or “Religious” documentation
Compared to “Beasts”, “Dogs” and “Hogs” by “The Final Call” Magazine
Politically mocked by staff with Democrat, Black Lives Matter, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden related attire
Sent to “The Hole” if we express any political views whatsoever
Racially Profiled by Guards
Sleeping on the job by Guards
Denial of hot water by Guards
Prevented from attending court dates by Guards
Homosexual and or Verbal Assaults by Guards
Maced by Guards
Physically Harassed by Guards
Assaulted by Guards
Cell Invasions in the middle of the night by Guards
Grievous Beatings by Guards
Threatened with and or Nearly Stabbed with “12 Inch Knives”
Trials Postponed for at least 6 Months or almost a Year
Bond / Bail continually Denied
Removal of Internet Access of Clear Tablets
Removal of Access to Attorney
Removal of Access to Law Library
Removal of Access to Worship Services
Removal of Access to Grievance Forms on Tablets
It is because of this extensive report of complaints and afflictions upon those held prisoners here in the District of Columbia Jail, that not only compel us to alert the world of the diabolical conditions this “correctional facility” continues to crush all of its detainees with, but also as political prisoners on American soil, who have been unjustly and unfairly incarcerated, relentlessly burdened by selective prosecution, slandered and vilified by mainstream and social media, deliberately accosted with death threats from within the jail and received threats upon our homes and families through the mail, ALL extending from a political nature or affiliation, We hereby request to spend our precious and limited days, should the government continue to insist on holding us captive unconstitutionally as pre-trial detainees, to be transferred and reside at Guantanamo Bay, a detention facility that actually provides nutritional meals, routine sunlight exposure, top notch medical care, is respectful of religious requirements, has centers for exercise/entertainment for its detainees despite the fact that those residents are malicious terrorists, real members of the Taliban, and few are United States Citizens, instead of remaining trapped within the wretched confines of cruel and unusual punishment of the DC Jail.
Signed by:
Brian Mann (Pro se) #378522
Pete Schwartz #377185
Brandon Fellows #377943
Jeffrey McKellop #376887
Andrew Taake #378837
Scott Fairlamb #376877
Daniel Caldwell #376977
Ryan Nichols, Sr. #376795
Joseph Padilla #376981
Guy Reffitt #376682
Troy Smocks #376973
Chris Quaglin #378835
Sean McHugh #378159
Shane J. Jenkins #377186
Dominic Pezzola #376366
Edward Lang #376444
Peter F. Stager #376784
James McGrew #377892
William Chrestman #376795
Ronnie Sandlin #377783
Nathaniel Degrave #376789
Jorden Mink #377184
Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr. #376201
Alan Byerly #378160
Thomas Ballard #378839
Julian Elie Khater #377187
Marshall Neefe 378836
Jonathan Mellis #376907
Robert Gieswein #376980
Kelly Meggs #376780
Jessica Watkins #376520
Kenneth Harrelson #377692
Garrett Miller #377321
David Dempsey #378838
This is contact information for the Department of Justice and the Attorney General Eric Garland
Since this obscene miscarriage of justice is being committed by the Biden Administration and Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution requires the President to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” drop Biden a line while you’re at it.
Also, contact your respective members of Congress and Senators and ask them how this abomination happened and is being allowed to continue.
The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing. - Edmund Burke
This is so important to know and pass along. It is so inhuman and real terror applied to Americans. Meanwhile.....
Local police are nasty (defund!), but knee-bending national police are good. Likewise, legacy media, nasty neo-cons, and collectivists ignore 18 deaths and nearly $2 billion (and counting) in damage committed by Antifa in partnership with Burn-Loot-Mayhem (ABLM). That was and continues to this day as a Luciferian firey but mostly peaceful progressive-puss-oozing protest. For the height of insult, the Borg’s central processor directs its robot cell leaders not to prosecute ABLM members. Meanwhile, the full force of the “law” shall be laser-focused on non-WOKE folk to include incarceration as political prisoners under the torture of solitary confinement.