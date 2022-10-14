In a previous post, I wrote about the numerous violations of the Constitutional rights of the political prisoners that were held in the Washington DC prison. I said they could hope to be so lucky as to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay, jokingly referred to by the late Rush Limbaugh as “Club Gitmo”, where you even have chefs catering to your personal dietary needs.

That human beings are being treated the way they are is outrageous. That American citizens inside the United States are being treated this way ought to make every Americans’ blood boil with outrage and disgust!

Reading a PJ Media article by Robert Spencer, I became aware that the prisoners have written a letter detailing their inhumane treatment in an American prison to “Gestapo Chief” Eric Garland and request to be transferred to Guantanamo, where they will at least be treated like human beings.

This is a transcribed version courtesy Gateway Pundit/ Jim Holt:

When one considers a society that distinguishes itself upo the standards of a “First World Country” allocation among the other numerous Nations around the globe, while informing its citizens that they belong to a country that ensures “Liberty and Justice for All”, it’s difficult to imagine then, that The United States of America, supposedly the wealthiest Nation on the planet, would subjugate its own citizens to that of incarceration and injustice instead, all while administering medieval standards of living to the agonizing occupants of its “Correctional Facilities”.

A more accurate terminology to describe the facility and the staff that this letter has escaped the clutches of that you now read, would be to call this location an “Evisceration Facility”, of the body, mind and soul, operating as an abomination to The Law and to its Nation’s Government, which ironically lies only a handful of blocks away.

For nothing is being corrected within the forsaken concrete walls of The District of Columbia Jail. Its woeful captives are all but slowly murdered in every way except for their very soul being ripped from their famished chests on behalf of this mercilessly sinister institution.

As prisoners of this Jail, we have witnessed the horrendous treatment and have been personally afflicted by the hellacious conditions this Jail insists on tormenting its traumatized guests with.

Though words will always fall short of an accurate depiction of the magnitude of pandemonium that every prisoner within these walls has had no choice but to endure, what follows is a collection of repeated offenses this Correctional Facility habitually submits upon its captives. For if this pale dungeon of Human Rights Violations dared to summon any honesty of hard choice pertaining to the abhorrent atrocities that take place behind these unforgiving doors, they should erect a sign above the front gate that says, “Abandon All Hope, Yee Who Enter Here”.

The destitute and desperate prisoners of 1901 D St.

SE, Washington D.C. 20003 have and will continue to endure a combination of any and all of the following:

Begging for Help / Water / Medical Aid / Mercy through a 4 inch by 10 inch window of cold metal doors

No Visitations

No Religious Services

No Attorney Access

Mail delayed 3-4 months prior to delivery

Laundry returning with brown stains, pubic hair, and or reeking of ripe urine

Worms found in salad of “Meals”

Inadequate calorie count of “Meals”

Complete lack of nourishment in “Meals”

Loss of Head Hair due to malnourishment of “Meals”

Loss of Eye Sight due to malnourishment of “Meals”

Suffering from Scurvy due to malnourishment of “Meals”

Blatant extortion via commissary in order to maintain health and or body weight

Rust in the Water

Rust in jagged metal desks in Cells

Rust on metal cages near face on small windows of Cells

Black Mold on walls of Cells

Black Mold on floors of Cells

Black Mold in vents of Cells

Broken Sinks in Cells

Broken toilets that either wont flush or repeatedly explode in Cells

Cockroaches in Cell / Cell Block

Mice in Cell / Cell Block

Black Mold on floors and walls of showers in Cell Block

Black Sewer Flies in the Shower

Denial of basic cleaning equipment to sanitize Living Space

Denial of personal grooming allowed, forced to use Nair on head and face that leaves chemical burns on skin

Stuck in Cells for 9 days without shower

Improper Medical Care

Medical Care arriving months later, or none at all!

Lead Paint inside Cell / Cell Block

No Access to Discovery

No Legal Support such as laptops, printers, copiers

Denial of Legal Mentors

Vaccine Requirements for Visitations

Vaccine Requirements for Visitors

Vaccine Requirements for Haircuts

Vaccine Requirements for Religious Services

Vaccine Requirements for speaking with Lawyers in person

C.R.T. Propaganda on Tablets

Re-Education Propaganda on Tablets

Lack of Legal Documentation on Tablets

Racially Biased information on Tablets

Removal of Internet Access / Booster for Educational Tablets

Solitary Confinement for 25 ½ hours or more at a time

Outdoor Rec denied arbitrarily

Entry to Congressmen & Women who came to check on us Denied

Repeatedly Mocked and or Insulted for our skin color or “Religious” documentation

Compared to “Beasts”, “Dogs” and “Hogs” by “The Final Call” Magazine

Politically mocked by staff with Democrat, Black Lives Matter, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden related attire

Sent to “The Hole” if we express any political views whatsoever

Racially Profiled by Guards

Sleeping on the job by Guards

Denial of hot water by Guards

Prevented from attending court dates by Guards

Homosexual and or Verbal Assaults by Guards

Maced by Guards

Physically Harassed by Guards

Assaulted by Guards

Cell Invasions in the middle of the night by Guards

Grievous Beatings by Guards

Threatened with and or Nearly Stabbed with “12 Inch Knives”

Trials Postponed for at least 6 Months or almost a Year

Bond / Bail continually Denied

Removal of Internet Access of Clear Tablets

Removal of Access to Attorney

Removal of Access to Law Library

Removal of Access to Worship Services

Removal of Access to Grievance Forms on Tablets

It is because of this extensive report of complaints and afflictions upon those held prisoners here in the District of Columbia Jail, that not only compel us to alert the world of the diabolical conditions this “correctional facility” continues to crush all of its detainees with, but also as political prisoners on American soil, who have been unjustly and unfairly incarcerated, relentlessly burdened by selective prosecution, slandered and vilified by mainstream and social media, deliberately accosted with death threats from within the jail and received threats upon our homes and families through the mail, ALL extending from a political nature or affiliation, We hereby request to spend our precious and limited days, should the government continue to insist on holding us captive unconstitutionally as pre-trial detainees, to be transferred and reside at Guantanamo Bay, a detention facility that actually provides nutritional meals, routine sunlight exposure, top notch medical care, is respectful of religious requirements, has centers for exercise/entertainment for its detainees despite the fact that those residents are malicious terrorists, real members of the Taliban, and few are United States Citizens, instead of remaining trapped within the wretched confines of cruel and unusual punishment of the DC Jail.

Signed by: Brian Mann (Pro se) #378522 Pete Schwartz #377185 Brandon Fellows #377943 Jeffrey McKellop #376887 Andrew Taake #378837 Scott Fairlamb #376877 Daniel Caldwell #376977 Ryan Nichols, Sr. #376795 Joseph Padilla #376981 Guy Reffitt #376682 Troy Smocks #376973 Chris Quaglin #378835 Sean McHugh #378159 Shane J. Jenkins #377186 Dominic Pezzola #376366 Edward Lang #376444 Peter F. Stager #376784 James McGrew #377892 William Chrestman #376795 Ronnie Sandlin #377783 Nathaniel Degrave #376789 Jorden Mink #377184 Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr. #376201 Alan Byerly #378160 Thomas Ballard #378839 Julian Elie Khater #377187 Marshall Neefe 378836 Jonathan Mellis #376907 Robert Gieswein #376980 Kelly Meggs #376780 Jessica Watkins #376520 Kenneth Harrelson #377692 Garrett Miller #377321 David Dempsey #378838

This is contact information for the Department of Justice and the Attorney General Eric Garland

Since this obscene miscarriage of justice is being committed by the Biden Administration and Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution requires the President to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,” drop Biden a line while you’re at it.

Also, contact your respective members of Congress and Senators and ask them how this abomination happened and is being allowed to continue.