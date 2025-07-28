The Whole American Catalog
"Just Say No" The Simple Absolute Solution To Anything You REALLY Want To End
Every situation has a yes or no answer. Yes, and you totally commit to getting it done. No, and you stop it and never let it happen again. The problem…
Jul 28
•
David Wolosik
22
BOOM! Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Throws Down The Gauntlet On Attorney General Bondi
"Can Pam Bondi Deliver Justice After Tulsi Gabbard’s Explosive Allegations Against Obama?" - quoting from Tulsi Gabbard's Substack piece
Jul 22
•
David Wolosik
35
Moderna Founder Launches Aerial-spraying of RNA to Alter Gene Expression of Crops
mRNA for Plants?
Published on UNSHADOWED
•
Jul 20
A Repost From 2023: All Roads Lead To Obama. With Tulsi Gabbard Declassifying, Maybe There Will FINALLY Be Prosecutions
Hillary as Secretary of State and Biden as Vice President made millions of illicit dollars. Did you believe Obama had no clue? That he wasn't the…
Jul 19
•
David Wolosik
82
Philadelphia, July 8, 1776. The First Official Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence
"The bells rang all day and almost all night. Even the chimers chimed away." - John Adams
Jul 8
•
David Wolosik
8
Exposing The "No Warning" Lie About Texas. The National Weather Service Had MORE THAN TWICE AS MANY STAFF On Hand For The Emergency With…
Texas officials pushing blame because Kerr County DOES NOT EVEN HAVE AN EARLY WARNING SYSTEM! President Trump's cuts are simply putting a stake in the…
Jul 7
•
David Wolosik
18
249 Years Ago On Friday Afternoon, July 4, 1776, The First Public Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence
From several accounts, the first reading of the Declaration was shortly after it was approved on July 4, right outside on the Pennsylvania State House…
Jul 4
•
David Wolosik
16
July 2nd, An Important Day In American History
1776, Congress officially declared to cut all ties with Great Britain. 1788, the Constitution was ratified by nine states and a new government was…
Jul 2
•
David Wolosik
17
June 2025
The Hypocritical Left Against Nationwide Injunctions Before They Were For Them
If it didn't concern Trump, those pulling their hair out would have been cheering.
Jun 28
•
David Wolosik
18
We've Actually Been In A Lopsided Hot War With Iran For 46 Years
1979, Iran held 53 American hostages for 444 days.1983, Iran bombed the U.S. Embassy in Beirut killing 17, and the Marine barracks killing 220 Marines…
Jun 25
•
David Wolosik
19
What Made The "No Kings" Protests More Ridiculous Was A Few Years Ago The Participants Were Willing Serfs!
When the Constitution was outrageously suspended under the guise of public health.
Jun 19
•
David Wolosik
32
Thanks To Obama And His Cohorts For Putting Us On The Edge Of WWIII!
We are where we are because of his and the puppet Biden's love affair with Iran!
Jun 17
•
David Wolosik
13
