Comparing the 2020 George Floyd Washington protests to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest

Jan. 6, 2021 protesters PEACEFULLY walking through the Capitol

George Floyd protesters June, 2020 in Washington with NOT ONE arrested! Notice the difference?

People pictured in the Capital peacefully walking are presently in jail! NONE of the people who tried to burn down Washington in 2020 are serving jail time!

Fun fact:

Data showed that the FBI in DC spent nearly 16,000 more hours on the clock following the Jan. 6 protest fraudulently called an “insurrection”, than it did in the "fiery but mostly peaceful" BLM/Antifa riots in Washington DC in 2020. Including the burning of St. John's Church and the siege on the White House where 60 Secret Service agents were injured with 11 hospitalized.

Outrageously, FBI agents are still clocking thousands of hours pursuing Jan. 6 protestors when their taxpayer funded time could be better spent pursuing the recently disclosed ICE list of 425,431 convicted criminals including 15,000 rapists and 13,000 murderers.

Jan. 6 was part of the Transition Integrity Project

5. Anticipate a rocky administrative transition. As is required by law, the formal transition process has already started. There are rules that ensure transition teams have access to government resources and are being briefed even if the election is still contested. But these legal protections do not guard against the potential for the reckless, self-serving actions that President Trump might take if he is on his way out of office. • Transition teams will need to plan to do two things simultaneously: possibly defend against Trump’s disruptive actions on his way out of office; and find creative solutions to ensure landing teams are able to access the information and resources they need to begin to prepare for governing. • Here too civil servants will need independent legal guidance and possibly whistle-blower protections. They need to know what information they can and can’t disclose to transition teams, how to preserve government documents, what constitutes an unlawful instruction, and how to sound the alarm. • Congressional leaders and lawyers need to anticipate that Trump will make strategic use of pardons to thwart future criminal prosecution, arrange business deals with foreign governments that benefit President Trump and his family, attempt to bribe and silence associates, declassify sensitive documents, and attempt to divert federal funds to Trump’s businesses.

EVERYONE KNEW a Jan. 6 disruption was occurring

On Jan. 6, 2021, the Electoral College ballots were to be certified at the Capital and questions were going to be raised by Republicans based on all the unexplainable anomalies, discrepancies and actual unconstitutional actions that occurred during the election.

Fun fact: Despite the blatant lie you were told, Vice President Pence, as President of the Senate, had the power to refuse and send Electoral votes back to the states for clarification. Why else did Congress scramble to pass a law saying the Vice President “shall have no power to solely determine, accept, reject, or otherwise adjudicate or resolve disputes” over the counting of electors in Congress.?

The possibility of Pence sending votes back to the states was ABSOLUTELY not going to be permitted! Hence, the disruption at the Capital to interrupt the opening of the Electoral votes.

Question. Was the staged riot at the Capital plan A or was the mysteriously appearing pipe bomb at the DNC Headquarters plan A to stop the Electoral vote count?

For some inexplicable reason, the supposed Vice President elect of the United States was at the DNC Headquarters instead of the Capital with her Secret Service detail supposedly taking her within 20 ft. of a live bomb. Or was the hokey looking bomb not necessary anymore after the riot started at the Capital and became an inconvenience?

Courtesy Revolver News Close up of DNC bomb showing the 1 hour timer

Harris arrived at the DNC Headquarters building at 11:25 AM.

The U.S. Secret Service and Capitol Police evacuated a "protectee" at DNC headquarters at 1:14 p.m., minutes after the pipe bomb was discovered at approximately 1:05 PM. The first report, that a passerby, who turned out to be an undercover Capital Policeman, saw the bomb as he walked by the bench. He then told officers in a Capital Police car and a black, probably Secret Service vehicle, sitting in front of the garage door but in sight of the bench.

The bench where the undercover Capital Police Officer saw the bomb / US House of Representatives

After the disclosure, more personnel showed up who were so indifferent they allowed school children near it! Better yet? They were just told that a potential bomb is less than 20 ft. away. They have no clue how potentially powerful it could be or when it could go off. Yet they are just standing there, not even in back of the vehicles??

Something was really fishy here!

Why was Trump calling the election suspicious an issue?

Since 2001, Congressional Democrats raised questions three times to Republican Presidential Electoral College votes, including those of President Trump. In fact, several Congressional Democrats boycotted President Trump’s Inauguration because they claimed he did not win. Were they seditious and treasonous insurrectionists? How many were jailed?

Practically everyone knew there was going to be an incident at the Capital on Jan. 6:

Except strangely the House Capital Police Chief who was left out of the loop. Why?

His calls to Pelosi, his boss, for help went unanswered. State Police actually showed up from New Jersey to assist before National Guard that were only blocks from the Capital were released to assist!

The FBI, DHS and the military kept him out of the loop of what they knew. For example, 14 terror suspects were supposed to be showing up. He was also given no details of FBI operations that day. Outrageously unusual.

Pelosi even admitting she screwed up. To cover up her participation in the planning and constant contact with General Mark Milley?

Lies and facts regarding Jan. 6

Lie: Jan. 6 was an armed insurrection with armed Trump supporters storming the Capital to take over the government.

Fact: There were no arms found. Despite ridiculously rotting in jails on charges of “trespassing” or “parading”, not one person was ever charged with insurrection, which is why the deep state and lap dog media now only call it a riot.

Who actually did commit an insurrection in addition to an actual military coup and treason on Jan. 6?

In direct defiance to his oath to the Constitution and against his Commander in Chief, Donald Trump, Gen. Mark Milley told underlings run any orders from Trump through him first! A full-blown military coup! General Milley actually committed treason by telling his Chinese counterpart he would give him a heads up if the U.S. was going to attack.

Lie: After the rally at the White House, Trump told followers to attack the Capital.

Fact: Trump told his followers “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The lie that Trump told followers to riot at the Capital, while omitting his true statement, was the basis for his 2nd Impeachment and a main premise of the Jan. 6 Committee made for TV kangaroo court.

Lie: Capital police officers died on Jan. 6

Fact: Four Americans actually died on Jan. 6

I wrote about the murder of Ashli Babbit. She was one of four Americans murdered on Jan. 6, 2021. I also wrote about Rosanne Boyland, 34, who according to witnesses, was hit in the chest point blank with a pepper ball, most likely stopping her heart. She was then crushed and denied aid by Capital Police. Then while unconscious, she was beaten by Metro police officer Lila Morris, who was honored at the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida for her “heroism” on Jan. 6. and called a “superhero” by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. No mention of the savage beating of Rosanna Boyland. Since then, she also has been promoted!

THIS should leave you speechless, disgusted and outraged!

A police officer's beating of Rosanne Boyland with a steel baton and a large wooden stick while she laid unconscious in a packed U.S. Capitol tunnel on Jan. 6, 2021 was "objectively reasonable," according to a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) internal affairs investigation.

Lila Morris and Rosanna Boyland

Photo: TWITTER Kevin Greeson, 55

Photo: Keith Haupt /Press Enterprise Benjamin Phillips, 50

Kevin and Benjamin were hit by flash grenades being thrown into the crowd by Capital Police. Kevin had a heart attack while on the phone with his wife and died. Benjamin after being hit also suffered a heart attack and died.

The FBI has still not come clean on their involvement in Jan. 6

And why should they? The lapdog Congress just gave them HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS FOR A NEW BUILDING!

The new FBI headquarters slated to be built in Greenbelt, Maryland, would see $375 million in fiscal 2025 under the Senate spending bill passed out of the Appropriations Committee yesterday. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) secured the funding and support from the full committee in the Financial Services and General Government bill. This funding comes after House appropriators in June pushed back on GSA’s plan to invest $3.5 billion in the new headquarters. Thousands of federal employees would be impacted by the relocation of the headquarters from the dilapidated J. Edgar Hoover building in D.C. GSA selected Greenbelt last November, which it said would provide the best transportation access to FBI employees.

In fact, we now know there were at least 200 FBI “assets” dressed as MAGA at the Capital Jan. 6

FBI assets worked with the local Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police. The assets were dressed as supporters of then-President Donald Trump inside the Capitol, “because those were the guys that knew their way around the Capitol.” - Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La

The Capital is a maze and there is no way a person off the street would have found Nancy Pelosi’s office, for example, unless someone took you there. Actually, the FBI was infiltrating individuals and groups for months prior to Jan. 6!

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La, also has evidence the FBI came in “ghost buses” to the Capital on Jan. 6

The made and produced for TV Jan. 6 Committee and kangaroo court

The committee wants those who stood by Donald Trump to face shame, disbarment, personal and professional harm, and potentially prison. - Margot Cleveland

The hearing was to silence complaints about election irregularities

A related goal of the Jan. 6 Committee is to silence conservative complaints about election irregularities. The committee’s strategy to achieve this objective focuses first on convincing the country that the violence that day was caused by false claims of fraud and, therefore, those who alleged fraud bore responsibility for the attack on the Capitol. As the committee had already framed all attempts to legally challenge the election as pushing disproven accusations of fraud and cast the riot at the Capitol as an insurrection, under the committee’s logic, any American criticizing the 2020 election is complicit in the supposed attack on our democracy.

A third global goal of the Jan. 6 Committee is to protect the establishment by clearly conveying to outsiders that they will be destroyed if they attempt to clean out the swamp and that anyone who assists in those efforts will be likewise ruined.

The first indication that the committee was rigged was as per House rules, the minority party chair, Kevin McCarthy, submitted his committee choices, Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. Nancy Pelosi rejected them and chose her own, Trump haters, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

The ultimate indicator that the committee was criminal fraud? It failed to preserve all its records, as per Congressional House rules regarding committees.

The “in your face” blatant bias during the hearing

Videos from the thousands of hours of Capital footage were selectively edited to further the fraudulent narrative of the committee. Audio was even ridiculously added to videos from cameras that had no microphones!

Witnesses were coached how to commit actual perjury to further the narrative. Cassidy Hutchison, for example, created a whole ridiculous story how Trump tried to forcefully, physically, take over a Secret Service limo! She later admitted she lied without any consequence!

In fact, the committee actually prevented the Secret Service Agent, supposedly involved, from testifying.

Witnesses who were forced to testify under threat of arrest routinely had their rights violated.

The result, the fraudulent committee report that was eventually released.

From Kash Patel:

Kash served as a U.S. National Security Council official, senior advisor to the acting Director of National Intelligence, and chief of staff to the acting United States secretary of defense during Donald Trump’s presidency.

These people are guilty of lying under oath, illegally spying on the

American people, obstructing justice, and using the Deep State’s

two-tier system of justice to engage in witch hunts and punish

whistleblowers, just to name a few.



Here is my list of the Top 6 Government Gangsters:



6) Adam Schiff

5) Anthony Fauci

4) General Mark Milley

3) Gina Haspel

2) Christopher Wray

1) Merrick Garland

If you still think there was no deep state conspiracy that occurred in 2020 and 2021 you are hopelessly naive, ignorant, or a serious sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Next: How To Rig An Election. The Coming 2024 Steal?

Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins. Republics…derive their strength and vigor from a popular examination into the action of the magistrates. - Benjamin Franklin

